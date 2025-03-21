Magnet Forensics kicks off Magnet User Summit 2025 by demonstrating continued innovation in digital investigations

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA — Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital investigation solutions, announced today the kick-off the highly anticipated Magnet User Summit 2025 (MUS). Returning to Nashville, TN, the annual event hosts hundreds of customers from the public and private sectors, joining to advance their expertise in digital investigations. MUS 2025 brings together best-in-class industry thought leaders and Magnet Forensics experts to share insights and best practices, as well as showcasing Magnet Forensics’ dedication to innovation across its solution portfolio.

The three-day event will focus on key challenges and opportunities for digital investigations, including artificial intelligence (AI), internet crimes against children (ICAC), mobile workflows, remote collection for enterprises, and much more. In addition, Magnet Forensics is honored to have Theresa Payton, former White House CIO and leading expert in cybersecurity, explore the latest trends and technologies reshaping the fields of digital forensics and cybersecurity.

“2025 marks our biggest Magnet User Summit yet, with examiners, investigators, prosecutors and police leaders all joining us in Nashville to learn, network, level-up their skills, and gain an investigative edge,” said David Miles, President, Magnet Forensics. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with so many customers and learn how we can continue to help them in our shared mission to unlock the truth and protect the innocent.”

At the center of its innovation, Magnet Forensics will showcase Magnet One, the game-changing digital investigations platform first announced at last year’s Magnet User Summit. Magnet One enables customers to tap into the most complete digital evidence and seamlessly collaborate across their agency in real time, so they can always be ready for what’s next. Leveraging its open, AI-ready platform, attendees will learn more about Magnet One’s exciting advancements, including centralized storage, shared views, centralized dashboard & case management, new mobile workflows, and more.

Attendees at MUS will also learn more about the newly launched Magnet Graykey Preserve. With the introduction of Apple’s iOS 18 reboot feature creating a major roadblock for public safety agencies, Magnet Forensics acted swiftly to help customers obtain the evidence that is critical to their investigations. This new functionality provides the capability to overcome the iOS reboot timer for devices in the lab (and even before they reach the lab.) To ensure that labs can move forward with their cases, Graykey Preserve is being included with Magnet Graykey Advanced and Graykey Premier licenses.

Magnet Axiom & Magnet Axiom Cyber also received major updates, including Event Snapshots and the IOC Insights Dashboard. Event Snapshots is a patent-pending approach that presents examiners with a series of dashboards that quickly visualize the most relevant information, such as communications, media, or location data, based on specific timeframe before and after the incident. Meanwhile, the IOC Insights Dashboard provides a unified view of critical threat data in Axiom Cyber and acts as an efficient starting point for any incident response investigation.

Additionally, Magnet Forensics is also excited to showcase their Magnet Nexus solution at MUS. Purpose-built for enterprise users, Nexus offers the opportunity to perform large-scale digital investigations by easily collecting from remote sources and providing detailed analysis. This is a critical t functionality for organizations to leverage and protect themselves from malicious actors.

“There’s so much innovation coming out of Magnet Forensics and I’m so excited for customers to see it all firsthand at MUS,” said Geoff MacGillivray, Chief Technology Officer at Magnet Forensics. “I’m proud the dedication of our team and excited for the positive impact that our technology advancements will have in helping our customers swiftly serve justice.”

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation solutions that acquire, analyze, report on, and manage evidence from digital sources, including mobile devices, computers, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics products are used by more than 5,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and help investigators fight crime, protect assets, and guard national security.

www.magnetforensics.com