Magnet Forensics unveils pioneering cloud-powered processing for Magnet One, along with instant time-to-evidence for investigators at Techno Security East 2025

PRESS RELEASE

ATLANTA, GA — Magnet Forensics, a global leader in digital investigation solutions, today announced transformative new updates to the Magnet One platform: Magnet One Process, a next-generation cloud processing engine, and Magnet One Mobile Case Stream that, for the first time ever, puts critical mobile evidence at the fingertips of investigative teams in real-time.

Magnet One Process – an industry first

Magnet One, the groundbreaking digital investigations platform that fuses the unstoppable power of the cloud with cutting edge AI, empowers investigative teams to analyze and collaborate in real-time so they can close cases faster and keep their communities safer. And now, with the addition of Magnet One Process, Magnet One has taken a pioneering leap forward by delivering the industry’s first complete digital investigations platform that marries advanced case management, secure storage, and enhanced case review with the power of a cloud-based processing engine, providing all members of the investigative team – examiners, investigators, prosecutors and agency leadership – with an investigative edge.

Leveraging Magnet Forensics’ proven leadership in digital evidence processing, Magnet One Process enables agencies to process evidence with unprecedented speed, scale, and precision – supercharging investigations with seamless forensics workflows while freeing up valuable time and resources in the lab.

The new Mobile Case Stream experience

The addition of Magnet One Process to Magnet One unlocks a new set of user experiences – Case Streams – that amplify the critical work of digital forensics teams with transformative workflows that will help shape a smarter future for digital investigations across the agency.

And today, Magnet Forensics is unveiling Magnet One Mobile Case Stream, the groundbreaking mobile forensics experience that turns mobile devices into instant sources of truth by uncovering critical mobile evidence in real-time. Mobile Case Stream combines the power of the Magnet One platform with Magnet One Process, the unmatched mobile access capabilities of Magnet Graykey, and the seamless case collaboration of Magnet Review, to create a force multiplier built to accelerate every step of the mobile investigation.

With Mobile Case Stream, time to evidence is slashed from days—or even weeks—to minutes. Digital forensics labs can now get critical mobile evidence into the hands of investigative teams in real-time, unlocking key insights and actionable leads when they matter most—right at the start of a case.

“At Magnet Forensics, we’re passionate about delivering pioneering advancements to our digital investigations solutions that help ensure public safety agencies can seek justice and protect the innocent,” said Braden Thomas, Chief Product & Research Officer at Magnet Forensics. “When every second matters in an investigation, Magnet One, with the introduction of Magnet One Process and Mobile Case Stream, will provide game-changing capabilities that empower investigative teams to solve cases at the speed of crime”.

Magnet One Process and Mobile Case Stream are available now in a limited customer beta program and will be widely available later in 2025.

To get started with Magnet One for free today, please visit our website.