Malaysian Police Selects Advanced Automated Ballistics Technology to Investigate Gun Crimes

Montreal, Canada-- The Malaysian government, in conjunction with the Canadian government and Forensic Technology of Montreal, Canada, have signed a groundbreaking agreement that will see the Royal Malaysian Police receive state-of-the-art ballistic identification equipment. The Integrated Ballistic Identification System or IBIS equipment will help the Royal Malaysian Police to better investigate and solve firearm crime and allow the country to begin its own firearm tracking program.

This agreement was made possible through a government-to-government contract between the Canadian Commercial Corporation, which facilitates trade on behalf of Canadian business, and the Government of Malaysia. The initial purchase of the IBIS TRAX-3D systems is valued at 10,000,000 Malaysian Ringgit ($3 Million Canadian Dollars). Installation of the equipment in the Royal Malaysian Police Forensic Laboratory in Kuala Lumpur is slated at the end of 2010.

Robert A. Walsh, Forensic Technology’s founder and president, said, “We are pleased and honored that after much due diligence and experience with other ballistic technologies the Royal Malaysian Police have chosen IBIS as their sustainable solution for meeting the crime challenges of the future. Forensic Technology truly appreciates the trust that the Malaysian Government has placed in us. My thanks also go out to our local agents Amcop and to the Canadian Government for their valued assistance.”

IBIS technology works by taking digital images of the unique microscopic markings found on fired bullets and cartridge cases. An electronic signature is extracted from each image and compared against the database of previously entered ballistics evidence. Almost instantly, IBIS ranks the most likely matches for the forensic expert allowing police to systematically compare recovered ballistics evidence against very large “electronic” inventories of evidence with little effort.

“IBIS finds the needle in the haystack linking crimes, guns and suspects and has been field-proven to help police in over 50 countries solve cases that most likely would not have been solved by any other means. And keeping pace with new technology is critical to winning the war on violent crime. Our new technology can exchange and compare ballistics data electronically with other IBIS-equipped countries,” adds Walsh.

Through a new INTERPOL program called IBIN, countries can take crime solving to new heights by giving police the tools that they need to deal with highly mobile criminals and terrorists operating throughout regions of the world today. In fact, the strength of the IBIS technology lies in its networking flexibility making it possible to create crime solving networks within targeted regions like ASEANAPOL.

About Forensic Technology

Forensic Technology pioneered automated ballistics identification more than twenty years ago and continues to be a leader in ballistics and firearms identification technologies that promote a safer society. We partner with hundreds of public safety agencies in over 50 countries and territories, providing cost-effective and sustainable solutions. With vast experience in scalable-networked solutions, we employ a dedicated team of engineering, forensic, and law enforcement professionals around the world.

IBIS-TRAX 3D is the latest generation of IBIS technology which incorporates all of the benefits of IBIS and raises them to an entirely new dimension of crime solving value trough increased automation, new 3D imaging with the ability to take accurate measurements to the nanometer level and capture more crucial data for better correlation accuracy, and 2D imaging to leverage visualization and insure backward compatibility with existing IBIS 2D systems.

For more information about Forensic Technology please visit: www.forensictechnology.com