Cobwebs Technologies named a winner of the coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA 2022

New York — Cobwebs Technologies is proud to announce that the company has won the Next Gen in Threat Intelligence award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine as part of the coveted Global InfoSec awards program. The awards were announced last week during RSA 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

“We’re honored to have received one of the most coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” said Udi Levy, Co-founder and CEO of Cobwebs.

“Cobwebs Technologies embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, as well as providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cobwebs

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Their innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of public safety organizations and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click. Cobwebs fully automates web investigations and risk intelligence to provide critical insights in real-time. With data from all web layers i.e., open, deep, and dark, from both structured and unstructured sources, it offers a complete picture, covering most of the world’s big data. Streamlining several AI technologies such as NLP, sentiment analysis, and pattern recognition, Cobwebs makes web investigations agile, accurate, and simple. www.cobwebs.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.