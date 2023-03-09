Cobwebs Technologies partners with the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators to leverage open-source intelligence in the fight against human trafficking

NEW YORK — Cobwebs Technologies, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), is partnering with the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators (IAHTI) to enhance human trafficking investigations. IAHTI is a not-for-profit organization and international leader in human trafficking education.

IAHTI’s mission is to arm law enforcement officers, prosecutors and intelligence analysts around the world with the training, technical support and resources they need to identify and rescue victims and prosecute their traffickers. Since 2009, IAHTI has provided victim-centered training for thousands of investigators in more than 66 countries and two U.S. Territories, with those numbers growing every year.

Cobwebs is supporting the IAHTI mission by offering its assistance with various human trafficking cases.

“This partnership comes at a critical time, as human trafficking continues to be a major global issue,” said Udi Levy, CEO and Co-founder of Cobwebs Technologies. “Traffickers are increasingly targeting victims through the world wide web and dating sites. By integrating our investigative platform, IAHTI will gain access to valuable intelligence that will aid in identifying hidden connections, potential predators and concrete threats. Together, we aim to detect possible crimes before they happen.”

Cobwebs’ web intelligence platform allows analysts to connect criminal channels from online sources to the dark web, providing a complete picture of complex illicit ecosystems often used for human trafficking purposes. Authorities can scour all levels of the internet and the various online media platforms and are able to obtain precise and unrivaled web intelligence in the open and dark web in a fraction of the time it used to take.

“IAHTI is proud to partner with Cobwebs Technologies. Every year IAHTI trains thousands of Investigators, analysts and prosecutors. We strive to provide these practitioners with the best investigative techniques and technology. Cobwebs is a gamechanger for human trafficking, crimes against persons and organized crime investigations. This technology can help agencies potentially identify and locate missing and exploited persons,” added Jeremy Lewis, President of IAHTI.

For more information on Cobwebs’ web intelligence platform, visit https://cobwebs.com/ and learn more about this exclusive, AI-powered technology that is modernizing the way organizations search, analyze and monitor online data.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click. Cobwebs solutions were designed by intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: social media, open, deep and dark web. The Cobwebs web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights. The exclusive technology used by Cobwebs extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights. For more information: www.cobwebs.com.

About IAHTI

The International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators (IAHTI) is a not-for-profit organization that is proud to be the international leader in human trafficking education.

For more information: www.iahti.org.