Overwatch Introduces IM-PACT Law Enforcement Investigative Analysis Toolkit

Software’s Capabilities and Ease-of-Use Earn High Marks from Law Enforcement in Florida and Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Overwatch, a strategic business of Textron Systems Advanced Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the release of its Intelligence Monitoring, Pattern Analysis and Collection Toolkit (IM-PACTTM), designed to enhance the investigative capabilities of law enforcement and homeland security analysts.

IM-PACT software enables investigators to uncover, analyze, and understand hidden connections, relationships, patterns and trends that underlie criminal and terrorist activity. Developed in conjunction with law enforcement experts, IM-PACT analytics software is a comprehensive, easy-to-learn and use software solution that greatly simplifies investigations.

In early adopter tests, IM-PACT software proved to be a valuable tool for the Lee County, Fla. and Travis County, Texas sheriff departments.

“After assessing and making use of the new IM-PACT product, our agency recognized the considerable benefits that it will bring to our analysts and investigators,” reported Lee County Sheriff Department Crime Analyst Kyra Gravitt. “In one easy-to-use tool, IM-PACT software combines many programs that an analyst within a small or large agency uses on a daily basis. From organizing cases and collecting data, to link-charting, associating and mapping, IM-PACT software provided our analysts with the right tools for making criminal data analysis much easier and more efficient.”

Travis County Sheriff Greg Hamilton and his staff experienced tangible benefits during an evaluation of the software. “Applying the easy-to-learn IM-PACT software capabilities to our investigations enabled our department to quickly move high profile investigations forward. Our investigators were able to easily input weeks of collected data into the system. We then leveraged the product’s software-aided visualization capabilities to identify crime patterns and associate them to key suspects. As each case was built, our investigators used the IM-PACT toolkit to brief the findings and progress of investigations to other law enforcement agencies in the area.”

“The IM-PACT software solution is unique in its ability to support complex investigative analysis needs faced by law enforcement and homeland security investigators, criminal analysts, fusion centers and terrorism task force teams. The system is effective at the local, state and federal levels. The flexibility and ease of data ingestion make IM-PACT a powerful new tool for the law enforcement professional,” said Overwatch Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Jonathan Percy.

IM-PACT software supports both micro-level intelligence analysis of single or multiple criminal acts, as well as macro-level criminal investigations, such as tracking movements of drug trafficking organizations or the growth of gangs and other crime organizations. Its advanced automation and investigative analysis capabilities include: data collection and fusion; link analysis for tracking and investigation of associations among individuals, facilities, activities and events; data visualization and temporal analysis tools; geospatial analysis and mapping tools; monitoring and notification services; and integrated case management tools.

Now available for purchase, IM-PACT law enforcement analytics software is fully 28 CFR Part 23 compliant, helping safeguard constitutional and privacy rights of individuals. Additional information about IM-PACT software solution capabilities and applications is available online at www.overwatch.com/products/impact.php or by calling 512-358-3761.

About Overwatch

Overwatch, a strategic business of Textron Systems Advances Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, is the leading provider of integrated intelligence software solutions and services as well as robust satellite communications systems for today’s U.S. and international defense and intelligence communities. For the past 20 years, Overwatch’s intelligence solutions have supported decision makers, counter-terrorism analysts, warfighters and first responders by providing proven tools that simplify the integration, analysis and exploitation of intelligence in order to present a complete operational picture and accelerate the time-to-decision. More information is available at www.overwatch.com.

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems has been providing innovative solutions to the defense, homeland security and aerospace communities for more than 50 years. Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., the company is known for its unmanned aircraft systems, advanced marine craft, armored vehicles, intelligent battlefield and surveillance systems, intelligence software solutions, precision smart weapons, piston engines, test and training systems, and total life cycle sustainment and operational services. Textron Systems includes AAI Logistics & Technical Services, AAI Test & Training, AAI Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Systems, Aerosonde, ESL Defence, Lycoming Engines, Medical Numerics, MillenWorks, Overwatch, Textron Defense Systems and Textron Marine & Land Systems. More information is available at www.textronsystems.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna Aircraft Company, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, and Textron Systems. More information is available at www.textron.com.