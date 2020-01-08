Callyo Named to 2020 GovTech 100 List for 3rd Consecutive Year

St Petersburg, Florida --Callyo, the leading mobile law enforcement software as a service (SaaS) company, is honored to be named to the 2020 GovTech 100 for the 3rd consecutive year.

The annual list, created by Government Technology News in 2016, compiles the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies.

“We’re excited to have been listed a GovTech 100 company for the third year in a row,” said Steve Ressler, President. “Our team is passionate about bringing innovative technology to law enforcement and feel honored to work with our 10,000+ law enforcement agency partners every day.”

Callyo’s selection to the GovTech 100 continues its great momentum after a record-setting year of growth at Callyo in 2019. In addition to company growth, Chris Bennett, Founder and Chief Product Officer, was recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. There were more than 600 nominations and a record 300 submissions before the field was trimmed to 40 professionals.

To learn more about Callyo, please visit www.callyo.com

About Callyo

At Callyo, we build innovative, simple, meaningful tools within reach of all in law enforcement to combat crimes such as human trafficking and child exploitation. Callyo has changed the way investigations are done and believes that you shouldn’t need special equipment to do something special. Callyo has been called “arguably the most innovative new policing technology in the past 20 years” while maintaining record satisfaction and renewal rates across 150,000+ officers and 10,000+ agencies. We have saved countless man-hours and taxpayer expense and improved the well-being of investigators with solutions that respect the privacy of our fellow citizens. Callyo website: https://www.callyo.com/