CCRA offers free cyber crime assistance to law enforcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cyber Crime Response Agency, a nonprofit 501c3, is offering free cyber-crime assistance to law enforcement agencies around America, in exchange for a partnership/affiliation. With agencies being restricted to manpower and funding, creating a cyber-crime unit in departments is a difficult process. Our agency has the manpower, resources, and investigation experience to assist in the locating of missing evidence, needed for a successful case outcome. We guarantee all information received is confidential and secured in our encrypted database.

Our agency has been in existence since 2010, assisting many departments around the country in this very same field. We also assist the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, in reporting minors engaging in online sexual activity with online predators. Visit our website at www.ccra.agency or call us at 888-798-2272 for more information.

About Cyber Crime Response Agency

The mission of the Cyber Crime Response Agency is to lessen the burdens of government, by assisting with the apprehension of online criminals, providing in-depth investigations and provide education to the public about internet safety and awareness. CCRA, a U.S. nonprofit 501c3, was established in 2010, to provide assistance to government agencies and the general public, regarding online crime evidence recovery and collection.