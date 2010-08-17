International Drug & Explosives Detection Company IDenta Corp. Receives Order From US Department of Defense for New Ammonium Nitrate Testing Kit

Jerusalem- IDenta Corp. CEO Yaacov Shoham today issued the following statement concerning the IDenta Alert Explosive Identifiers.

Mr. Shoham stated, “In the past week we have been approached by the US Department of Defense (DOD) through our new representative in the US to supply an additional quantity of explosive identifiers (1000 kits initially).

“The DOD has made this urgent order for the last invented explosive identifier -- the new Ammonium Nitrate kit. This order is in addition to the previous supplied kits.

Interest in this new test kit has been exceptional since last February due also to an article published at the Wall Street Journal website to emphasize how important it is for the DOD and all other parties involved in the Afghanistan war regarding this new explosive identifier, which is unique for IDenta. A patent application was asked for this new method.”

The DOD has also asked for a time table to supply an additional large quantity (up to 15,000 kits) of the new Ammonium Nitrate kits. They asked for it to be supplied in a short time (matter of weeks).

