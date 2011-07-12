LexisNexis Launches Accurint Mobile Application for Government and Law Enforcement Professionals

New mobile application enables government and law enforcement to stay connected to critical investigative tools while in the field.

New York — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the availability of the Accurint® Mobile application for Apple® iPhone® and iPad®. Accurint Mobile connects government and law enforcement agencies to more than thirty billion public records and critical investigative tools needed to verify information in the field, and rapidly follow-up on new leads as they develop.

“With government and law enforcement officials spending critical time out in the field and away from their desks, it’s essential that they have the information necessary to make the right decisions at their fingertips,” said Haywood Talcove, chief executive officer, LexisNexis Special Services Inc. “Accurint Mobile is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver effective, on-the-go information technology tools that help investigators solve cases faster and potentially save lives.”

Accurint Mobile gives government and law enforcement personnel the ability to locate people and businesses, identify associations and generate comprehensive reports. These capabilities were previously only available through a laptop or desktop PC. The solution is available to all LexisNexis Accurint for Law Enforcement and LexisNexis Accurint for Government subscribers at no additional cost.

“For the law enforcement community specifically, the advancements in mobile access to vital information have significantly improved the way officers perform their duties,” said Tom Joyce, director of law enforcement strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “We have already received excellent feedback from our customers, including one agent who indicated he used the iPhone app to run license plates during a major operation and another investigator who leverages the iPad app in the field during mortgage fraud cases to locate home buyers who have moved from their FHA insured homes. We are dedicated to making access to LexisNexis data as easy as possible, so that technologies such as Accurint Mobile can continue to help officers work smarter in the field.”

Today’s news follows the introduction of Accurint Mobile on the BlackBerry® platform, launched earlier this year. LexisNexis will continue to develop additional mobile applications for smartphone and handheld devices as part of its effort to provide government and law enforcement professionals with the information and tools needed to most effectively achieve their missions.

iPhone and iPad users can visit the iTunes App Store directly to download Accurint Mobile. For more information on Accurint mobile for government, please visit www.lexisnexis.com/government/accurintmobile.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (www.lexisnexis.com/risk/) is a leader in providing essential information that helps customers across all industries and government predict, assess and manage risk. Combining cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced scoring analytics, Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector while upholding the highest standards of security and privacy. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is part of Reed Elsevier, a leading publisher and information provider that serves customers in more than 100 countries with more than 30,000 employees worldwide.

Our government solutions allow law enforcement and government agencies to derive insight from complex data sets, improve operational efficiencies, make timely and informed decisions to enhance investigations, increase program integrity, and discover and recover revenue.