NICE wins two prestigious ASTORS’ Awards for Best Investigation and Best 911 Incident Recording and Analytics Solutions

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) announced today that it has been recognized with two ‘ASTORS’ Awards for NICE Inform and NICE Investigate. Sponsored by American Security Today, the ‘ASTORS’ Awards recognize outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies that support law enforcement agencies, first responders and other government entities in their mission to keep cities and communities safe and secure. For the third year in a row, NICE solutions have been recognized with ASTORS’ Awards. NICE Inform was named Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution, and NICE Investigate received the top award in the Best Investigation category.

NICE Inform: Best 911 Recording and Analytics Solution

This year, NICE Inform was recognized for its text-to-911 recording capabilities. More than 1,700 PSAPs (Public Safety Answering Points) across the U.S. are now able to receive 911 texts, up from just over 100 PSAPs three years ago. Emergency communications centers routinely record 911 calls for liability protection, Quality Assurance, incident reconstructions and investigations, but as momentum builds around 911 texting, they need to gear up to record and analyze 911 texts and other future Next Generation multimedia information. NICE Inform provides a full suite of multimedia recording, incident reconstruction and operational intelligence capabilities to assist PSAPs as they migrate to Next Generation 911 and FirstNet LTE.

NICE Investigate: Best Investigation Solution

NICE also took home top honors in the Best Investigation Solution category. As digital evidence continues to grow at a rapid pace, it’s creating a perfect storm. Mounting digital evidence is on a collision course with outdated technology and decades-old investigative processes, and police departments are reaching a breaking point. Running on the secure Microsoft Azure Government cloud, NICE Investigate is a comprehensive, scalable, CJIS-compliant, cloud-based, end-to-end solution for managing investigations and digital evidence. NICE Investigate automates digital evidence collection, analysis and sharing to enhance case solvability and transform investigators into more efficient and effective crime-solvers.

“NICE is delighted to have been recognized with ASTORS’ awards for the third year in a row,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “Our goal has always been to set a new bar for innovation in the public safety industry. These awards validate the hard work of our development, sales and support teams in their mission to help customers find innovative solutions to every-day challenges of first responders and law enforcement.”

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.