Siren 13.4 introduces unprecedented scale and speed alongside new patent

GALWAY, Ireland — Siren, the all-in-one investigation platform company, on a mission to keep people, assets and networks safe, today announced details of a new patent and the release of Siren 13.4.

Dr. Renaud Delbru, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Siren, said: “Our most recent patent stands out as a one-of-a-kind offering in the market, reaffirming our commitment to innovation. Speed and scale are pivotal in so many critical investigations, I am particularly pleased that our technology, and specifically Siren 13.4, is making an increasing impact in Public Safety and Law Enforcement globally.”

New Patent-Pending “Routing Join”

Siren’s new patent pending technology allows analysts to conduct larger searches faster, and without the need for additional IT systems or processing power. The new analytics capability has boosted Siren’s overall performance, providing accelerated data retrieval and enhanced analysis capability for analysts.

The ‘join operation’ is a critical function within a database system, enabling the correlation and retrieval of data from two distinct data-sets, using a shared attribute or relation. Traditionally this “joining” process can prove challenging and resource-intense. Siren’s new join addresses the problem by introducing an intelligent approach to partitioning data records prior to executing the join operation.

What sets this approach apart is its innovative data organization. It effectively removes excessive network costs and inefficiencies by reducing data record duplication and optimizing the data exchange phase of the join operation.

When it comes to practical application, Siren 13.4 and the new join provide immediate benefits across a spectrum of scenarios using large scale, distributed data-sets like social media data, high volume financial transaction data, or detailed scientific research data.

The latest patent application, International (PCT) Application No PCT/EP2023/059801, builds on a history of technical advances Siren has made in the fields of national security and public safety in relation to search and investigation functionality. Previous United States patents include “Method for Efficient Backend Evaluation of Aggregates on Composite Relationships in a Relationally Mapped ER Model”, “Optimization of Database Sequence of Joins for Reachability and Shortest Path Determination“, “Distributed Join Index for Shared-Nothing and Log-Structured Databases” and a European application for “Distributed Join Index for Shared-Nothing and Log-Structured Databases“.

Siren 13.4

The latest version of Siren includes a number of visualization, usability and performance features to enable smarter and more coherent investigations.

13.4 includes the following enhancements:

Siren graph browser

The Siren Graph Browser is the most sophisticated visualization available in the market. It displays documents as nodes and the data relations appear as links between the nodes. In 13.4, changes have been made to the back end libraries to remove outdated dependencies and provide more robust graph features. Graph performance improvements include:

Tooltip handling

Faster Timebar

Enhanced Contextual menu

Graphs can now be exported in high-resolution

Feature to detect if an image exported from the graph browser may be of portrait or landscape orientation

Graphs on the sidebar

For the user’s convenience Siren visual graphs are now listed and easily accessed from the sidebar of the Siren main menu. A link to each can be directly shared with other Siren users. Analysts can now add records to a graph without having to open it first facilitating the merging of different graphs together.

Change the directions of entity table relations

The direction of a relation may now be changed, enabling better data modeling and representation on the graph.

Investigate Objects API

This API allows for better automated deployments and scriptable configuration of the data model.

Auto-completion in the script editor

Auto-completion has been added to the Siren scripting editor to make it easier and faster to create custom Siren API scripts as well as templates.

Template and reporting

The latest release includes a Record Tables template to generate and download reports in formats such as PDF, DOCX, and PPTX. This makes scripts easier to write and faster to load, while also allowing templates to be rendered in Record Tables, in addition to the Record Viewer.

Sidebar lock and unlock

Users may now lock and unlock the sidebar. When unlocked, the sidebar items can be reordered. When locked, nodes from dashboards can be dropped on appropriate visualizations.

Intuitive labeling and description for Field Names in the Entity Table

An intuitive label and description for field names has been introduced in the entity table. This will enable the analysts to maintain a data catalog, annotating all fields available in Siren.

About Siren

Siren is a complete investigation solution, safeguarding people, assets and networks. Siren links data from open source, vendor and classified sources allowing analysts and investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the National Security, Public Safety, Fraud and Compliance, and Cyber Threat communities. Siren’s patented technology is uniquely search based providing the user with easy to use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities for investigations on all types of data at scale and volume.

In November 2022, Siren was included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Siren was named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in an Analytics and Data Science Report in 2020.

For more information, visit www.siren.io.