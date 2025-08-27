LVT releases wall mount with extended view to strengthen security coverage

PRESS RELEASE

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — LVT, the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today announced extended view capabilities for its video security wall mounts, enabling one to three cameras to be installed up to 300 feet away from the wall mount. This new capability enables customers to achieve enhanced visibility around building perimeters without the need to place multiple LVT Units.

“LVT is committed to helping customers eliminate their blind spots and gain full situational awareness in any environment. Our new wall mount with extended view empowers customers to gain the most value from each wall mount, which augments coverage provided by our mobile security units,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “LVT mobile units and wall mounts offer unparalleled cellular-connected video intelligence and deterrence features, helping security teams cover more ground and proactively respond to incidents effectively without the headaches and red tape of traditional camera installations.”

The wall mount unit installed on a building includes strobe lights, a speaker, and a floodlight, as also featured on LVT’s mobile security units. The wall mount unit connects to three total cameras that can trigger deterrence features if suspicious activity is detected. Like the LVT mobile units, these wall mount units utilize a cellular connection, enabling installation and operation without requiring a connection to the building’s internet or data network. This eliminates cybersecurity threats typically associated with added technology.

“LVT has been a reliable partner in helping us think creatively about coverage challenges. While we already use multiple mobile units, the new wall-mounted solution with an extended view gave us visibility in a location where a traditional setup just wouldn’t work,” said Brandon Kilgore, Executive Director of Emergency Management and Campus Safety at Tacoma Community College. “The wall mount has been a smart, efficient way to enhance our situational awareness and better protect our campus. LVT representatives gave us hands-on assistance and follow-ups to make sure my specific needs were met.”

Learn more and schedule a consultation at www.LVT.com/mounts