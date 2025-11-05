LiveView Technologies (LVT) provides mobile surveillance solutions that are portable, customizable, and powered by solar energy. Their platform combines hardware (cameras, lights, speakers, mounts) with intelligent software (real-time security analytics, alert response, and AI-powered deterrence) to protect property, employees, and guests without the need for human intervention. They emphasize AI capabilities such as forensic search and agentic AI for enhanced proactive security.
Address: 2181 South 3600 West
Zip Code: 84660
Location: Spanish Fork, Utah
Main Phone Number: 801-221-9408