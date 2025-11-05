REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
black letters white rectangle.jpg

LiveView Technologies

LiveView Technologies (LVT) provides mobile surveillance solutions that are portable, customizable, and powered by solar energy. Their platform combines hardware (cameras, lights, speakers, mounts) with intelligent software (real-time security analytics, alert response, and AI-powered deterrence) to protect property, employees, and guests without the need for human intervention. They emphasize AI capabilities such as forensic search and agentic AI for enhanced proactive security.
Address: 2181 South 3600 West
Zip Code: 84660
Location: Spanish Fork, Utah
Main Phone Number: 801-221-9408
ARTICLES
Shoplifting
Communications
On-demand webinar: Defending against the evolving threat of organized retail crime (ORC)
November 05, 2025 06:22 PM
LVT Unit in Lot.png
Video Surveillance
LVT debuts AI-powered mobile security unit with real-time deterrence and forensic search
April 23, 2025 01:26 PM
VIDEOS
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-31T084746.328.png
Search and Rescue
When hikers vanish, how modern searches really work
December 31, 2025 09:59 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-17T103227.503.png
Crime
How Ohio is targeting the small group driving most violent crime
December 24, 2025 07:56 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-12-17T091208.781.png
Police Training
Can VR training create real stress for real-world police decisions?
December 17, 2025 10:46 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail - 2025-11-24T122022.302.png
Police Jobs & Careers
What kids see when cops come home: Inside a police family’s world
November 25, 2025 11:19 AM
 · 
Policing Matters Podcast
Load More
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Police Lights
Video Surveillance
LVT releases wall mount with extended view to strengthen security coverage
August 27, 2025 05:22 PM