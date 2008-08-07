Tarheel Canine Training Inc. Offering Decoy Seminar in October

We have a Police K9 Decoy seminar upcoming on October 22, 23 & 24 2008 hosted by the Kingsport TN Police Department.

The seminar will be a working seminar and participants will learn:

· Decoy as an instrument of operant conditioning.

· Alert on passive suspects with no equipment

· Bringing out civil aggression.

· Drive channeling

· Eliminate equipment orientation in any dog.

· Proper sleeve mechanics: sleeves don’t create equipment orientation, decoys do.

· Proper Bite suit targeting and “catch” mechanics.

· Proper use of hidden sleeves and muzzle fighting.

· Explanation of decoy technique for training and maintaining control commands: out, guarding, hold & bark, redirects, and call-off (recalls).

· Integrating fundamentals into police K9 training scenarios.

If you would like to register for this seminars, or arrange one for your agency, please contact Jerry Bradshaw at malinois_jb@mindspring.com.