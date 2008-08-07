Tarheel Canine Training Inc. Offering Decoy Seminar in October
We have a Police K9 Decoy seminar upcoming on October 22, 23 & 24 2008 hosted by the Kingsport TN Police Department.
The seminar will be a working seminar and participants will learn:
· Decoy as an instrument of operant conditioning.
· Alert on passive suspects with no equipment
· Bringing out civil aggression.
· Drive channeling
· Eliminate equipment orientation in any dog.
· Proper sleeve mechanics: sleeves don’t create equipment orientation, decoys do.
· Proper Bite suit targeting and “catch” mechanics.
· Proper use of hidden sleeves and muzzle fighting.
· Explanation of decoy technique for training and maintaining control commands: out, guarding, hold & bark, redirects, and call-off (recalls).
· Integrating fundamentals into police K9 training scenarios.
If you would like to register for this seminars, or arrange one for your agency, please contact Jerry Bradshaw at malinois_jb@mindspring.com.