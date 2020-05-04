Havis announces next generation K9 transport for Chevrolet Tahoe

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis‘s innovative line of Next Generation K9 Transports are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of officers and their K9 companions.

Rattle-eliminating design

Maximizes space for seat travel for driver comfort and visibility

Sliding front door with infinite locking points

Optional partition for XL transports allowing 60/40 or 50/50 division

Lowest possible floor for ease of entry/egress

Trim fitted for safety and prevents K9 chewing

Smooth powder coat finish

Durable flat rubber mat

Heavy-duty aluminum

Available in black and white

Extended K9 Transport

K9-C23-XL (White)

K9-C23-XL-B (Black)

45 inches in length

Extended length provides additional space for K9 while retaining space for large storage boxes in cargo area

Optional divider for two dogs (K9-A-109 white, K9-A-109-B black)





Standard K9 Transport

K9-C23-1 (White)

K9-C23-1-B (Black)

36 inches in length

Kit housing with one front sliding door, aluminum door panels and fold-down interior window guards

Heavy-duty aluminum for long-lasting durability





K9 and Prisoner Transport

K9-C23-PT-1 (White)

K9-C23-PT-1-B (Black)

46 inches in length

60/40 split for K9 and prisoner

Emergency exit hatch between K9 and prisoner compartments, release knobs in K9 compartment

