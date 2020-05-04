Havis announces next generation K9 transport for Chevrolet Tahoe

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis‘s innovative line of Next Generation K9 Transports are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of officers and their K9 companions.
- Rattle-eliminating design
- Maximizes space for seat travel for driver comfort and visibility
- Sliding front door with infinite locking points
- Optional partition for XL transports allowing 60/40 or 50/50 division
- Lowest possible floor for ease of entry/egress
- Trim fitted for safety and prevents K9 chewing
- Smooth powder coat finish
- Durable flat rubber mat
- Heavy-duty aluminum
- Available in black and white
Extended K9 Transport
K9-C23-XL (White)
K9-C23-XL-B (Black)
- 45 inches in length
- Extended length provides additional space for K9 while retaining space for large storage boxes in cargo area
- Optional divider for two dogs (K9-A-109 white, K9-A-109-B black)
Standard K9 Transport
K9-C23-1 (White)
K9-C23-1-B (Black)
- 36 inches in length
- Kit housing with one front sliding door, aluminum door panels and fold-down interior window guards
- Heavy-duty aluminum for long-lasting durability
K9 and Prisoner Transport
K9-C23-PT-1 (White)
K9-C23-PT-1-B (Black)
- 46 inches in length
- 60/40 split for K9 and prisoner
- Emergency exit hatch between K9 and prisoner compartments, release knobs in K9 compartment
About Havis
Havis is defining the mobile workspace by offering a complete line of products that maximize mobile worker productivity with comfortable solutions, built to the highest safety standards, with a focus on quality. Havis - Productivity in motion™.