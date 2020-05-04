REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Specialized Operations  K9 Products

Havis announces next generation K9 transport for Chevrolet Tahoe

May 04, 2020 03:41 PM
WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis‘s innovative line of Next Generation K9 Transports are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of officers and their K9 companions.

  • Rattle-eliminating design
  • Maximizes space for seat travel for driver comfort and visibility
  • Sliding front door with infinite locking points
  • Optional partition for XL transports allowing 60/40 or 50/50 division
  • Lowest possible floor for ease of entry/egress
  • Trim fitted for safety and prevents K9 chewing
  • Smooth powder coat finish
  • Durable flat rubber mat
  • Heavy-duty aluminum
  • Available in black and white

Extended K9 Transport

K9-C23-XL (White)
K9-C23-XL-B (Black)

  • 45 inches in length
  • Extended length provides additional space for K9 while retaining space for large storage boxes in cargo area
  • Optional divider for two dogs (K9-A-109 white, K9-A-109-B black)


Standard K9 Transport

K9-C23-1 (White)
K9-C23-1-B (Black)

  • 36 inches in length
  • Kit housing with one front sliding door, aluminum door panels and fold-down interior window guards
  • Heavy-duty aluminum for long-lasting durability


K9 and Prisoner Transport

K9-C23-PT-1 (White)
K9-C23-PT-1-B (Black)

  • 46 inches in length
  • 60/40 split for K9 and prisoner
  • Emergency exit hatch between K9 and prisoner compartments, release knobs in K9 compartment

About Havis
Havis is defining the mobile workspace by offering a complete line of products that maximize mobile worker productivity with comfortable solutions, built to the highest safety standards, with a focus on quality. Havis - Productivity in motion™.