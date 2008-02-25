The Vertex Advantage from Tarheel Canine Training, Inc.
- • Human Grade Protein Supplement – nearly 100% digestibility
• Antioxidant Vitamins C & E
• Antioxidant Micro Algae, “Astaxanthin” aids reproductive health, immune response, and resistance to disease.
• 1-4 Tablespoons per day in most cases!
• Quick Energy - Complex carbohydrates (Maltodextrin) that convert to Glycogen quickly.
• Glucosamine, Chondroitin, & MSM – Stimulate growth of new cartilage components and reduce pain and inflammation.
• Get High Performance from your Working K9!
• Help Older Dogs be more active and comfortable!
• Maintain or boost weight gain!
• Excellent Coat & Reduced Shedding!
• Wheat & Corn Free!
Who should be fed Vertex?
- • The Canine Athlete
(Hunting, Schutzhund, Police K9, Racing, Weight Pulling, etc.)
• Pregnant or Lactating Females
(Has been known to double milk and increase health of pups at birth.)
• Finicky eaters
(Makes into irresistible gravy.)
• Dogs recovering from sickness
(Parvo, Anemia, Accidents, etc.)
• Dogs with poor digestion
(Hard to keep weight on.)
• Dogs with low energy levels
• Stud dogs and brood females
(Helping increase sperm count and fertility)
|
Directions for Use:
|
Show Health:
|
Strength Training and Endurance
|
Pregnant or Lactating
|
Extreme Work
|
Older Dogs
|
Amount
|
2 tsp./20 lb.
|
4 tsp./20lb
|
4 tsp./20lb
|
1/4 - 1/2 cup (with equal amount of water)
|
1 tsp./ 30lb.
|
When to Feed
|
With daily ration
|
4 hr. before work and 20 min. after
|
Twice a day with daily ration
|
8-10 hr. before and after workout
|
with daily ration
Order Vertex Now!
Tarheel Canine Training Inc.
www.tarheelcanine.com/proshop.cfm
800-766-9032