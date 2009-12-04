Apprehender Cuffing Restraint Device Revolutionizes Cuffing Procedures to Chief’s and Sheriff’s in United States

RMB Industries, Inc. was invited by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and the Rural Law Enforcement Technology Center(RULETC) to demonstrate and debrief the Apprehender Cuffing Restraint Device.

38 Chief’s and Sheriff’s from across the United States were instructed how to use the Apprehender (CB-01) in a technology briefing held by the NIJ and RULETC October 25-29, 2009 in San Diego, California. These Law Enforcement agencies took the Apprehender Cuffing Device (CB-01) back to do field testing. Sgt. Terri Jensen of Ripon PD in Northern California was in attendance which department carries the Apprehender department wide. In Sgt.Jensen remarks: “It worked very well. I was between the suspect and the building wall. The Taser wires were laying in the way, and I needed to get his arm under control. I just reached in with the Apprehender and was able to gain control simply and easily. What else can I say, it just works.” Chief Richard Bull of Ripon PD has issued the Apprehender (CB-01) department-wide seeing the need for this technology. Other departments are facing the same issues that we encounter and that there are some good solutions out there that are reasonable in cost.

RMB is working on special pricing and accompany training program for departments across the United States. RMB Industries, Inc. manufactures of the Apprehender™ Cuffing Apprehension Control Device (CB-01) which combines the power and strength of a baton with the restraint and control of a handcuff, in an ergonomic design that allows even the smallest police officer to control the largest suspect safely and easily. The secret is in the special design of the CB-01 that uses patented cuffing technology with the power of leverage to increase the strength, reach and effectiveness of any police officer who uses it. For more information please visit www.apprehender.net or call 888.459.1615.