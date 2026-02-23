Combined Systems, Inc. to exhibit at Enforce Tac 2026

PRESS RELEASE

JAMESTOWN, Pa. — Combined Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of less-lethal munitions and Penn Arms launchers, will exhibit at Enforce Tac 2026, taking place February 23–25, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Enforce Tac stands as Germany’s premier trade show for security and defense, providing an important platform for CSI to connect with international partners, distributors, and agencies while showcasing our Penn Arms launchers and less-lethal munitions trusted by professionals worldwide.

Visitors to the CSI booth will have the opportunity to engage directly with our team, learn more about product capabilities, and discuss solutions designed to meet evolving operational needs.

Engineered for reliability, precision, and mission readiness, CSI products are built to perform when seconds matter most.

Step into Booth #7-116 and discover solutions designed for performance in critical moments.