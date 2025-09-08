The less-lethal landscape: What police need to know (white paper)

Protests have become common again in America, and while most are peaceful, some still occasionally require law enforcement to deploy less-lethal force to quell violence, disperse protesters and protect rights and property.

Whether you’re preparing for the potential of disruptive protests or just seeking the best tools to protect officers and preserve life in day-to-day operations, departments should consider equipping their personnel with a range of less-lethal force options, as well as the training and judgment to support their safe and effective deployment.

When they’re chosen thoughtfully, backed by strong training and deployed with judgment, less-lethal weapons offer law enforcement a critical means to manage conflict while minimizing harm.

This white paper reviews the questions most frequently asked of leaders at Combined Systems (CSI), a prominent U.S. provider of less-lethal tools and training for law enforcement. It is intended to serve as a long-term educational resource that addresses police users’ common concerns around the different types of less-lethal weapons available to them and how to optimize their use.

Read on to learn the answers to these questions and more:



What types of less-lethal options should I have on hand, and in what quantities?

What the best choice for common scenarios?

What training is needed and why?

Complete the ‘Access this Police1 Resource’ box to download the white paper.