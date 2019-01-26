Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and West Palm Beach Police Department adopt TASER 7 technology to protect their communities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the receipt of significant orders for its TASER 7 Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs). These orders were placed in December 2018, will ship in multiple phases, and represent only those agencies who granted permission to be named.

The TASER 7 is the most effective TASER weapon yet, with services that are seamlessly integrated into Axon Evidence. All TASER 7 units ship with battery docks that recharge the batteries and upload weapon usage data to Axon Evidence, similar to the “dock and walk” system that agencies deploy with Axon body cameras. To learn more about the new TASER 7 visit: www.axon.com/taser-7 .

“Equipping our deputies with this next generation TASER weapon provides them an important less-lethal option to help de-escalate situations that could otherwise end in tragedy,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. “Protecting our citizens and our deputies is the single most important thing we do and this new generation of TASER weapons is vital to their safety.”

“In Coral Gables we continue to evaluate officer safety and look at the latest technologies,” says CGPD Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. “We believe this will be cutting-edge technology for years to come; therefore we’re moving forward with the TASER 7 to save lives of both officers and people that we have to take into custody.”

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 586 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ) on the TASER 7 Certification Plan*.

) on the TASER 7 Certification Plan*. West Palm Beach Police Department (FL): 293 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Coral Gables Police Department (FL): 200 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Ocala Police Department (FL): 198 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Nassau County Police Department (NY): 171 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Altamonte Springs Police Department (FL): 96 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

South Whitehall Township Police Department (PA): 45 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Palos Heights Police Department (IL): 27 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Chamblee Police Department (GA): 24 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

Watertown Police Department (MA): 12 TASER 7 weapons backed by five years of Axon Evidence on the TASER 7 Certification Plan.

*The TASER 7 Certification plan includes TASER 7 handles, holsters, rechargeable batteries, instructor training, end-user training and access to ongoing online and VR training content. It also includes eight training cartridges per handle, per year for training and unlimited cartridges for field use.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience.