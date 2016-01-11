Combined Systems, Inc. hires Director of Law Enforcement Sales

JAMESTOWN, PA – JANUARY 8, 2016 – Paul Ford, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Combined Systems, Inc., announced today that Aimee Barmore has been named Director of Law Enforcement Sales. She will now oversee all U.S. and Canadian sales efforts in the federal and law enforcement markets.



“Aimee is a great fit with CSI and will be a key addition to our team. Her appointment to this position provides a valuable resource to our channel partners, strengthening our existing relationships and furthering our sales and service efficiencies in North America where we continue to experience growth,” , said Richard Edge, COO at Combined Systems, Inc.



Prior to joining Combined Systems, Inc., Barmore was an International Sales and Business Development Manager for an industry leading light and illumination company and Director of Global Sales for a reconnaissance robotics company.



Barmore graduated from the University of St. Thomas with her Masters of Business Administration degree and received her Bachelor of Arts from University of Minnesota, School of Journalism.



