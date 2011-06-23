Newport News Sheriff’s Office First Agency in Virginia to Deploy New TASER X2 ECDs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict, protect life, and resolve disputes, today announced an order for 77 TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories for the Newport News Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. The X2 is the latest ECD model from TASER with a dual-shot semi-automatic capability.

The order provides the Newport News Sheriff’s Office with 77 TASER X2 ECDs with 77 TASER Cam HD units, and related accessories. This TASERE X2 ECDs are expected to ship in the second quarter and the TASER Cam HD units are expected to ship in the second half of 2011.

“We are excited to announce the first deployment of X2 ECDs in Virginia and welcome the Newport News Sheriff’s Office as a first time customer of our technology,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We just began shipping the X2 last week and are encouraged to see agencies such as Newport News selecting the X2 as their primary ECD platform.”

The TASER® Cam™ HD units are the first high definition color TASER camera units in our company history. These units have 720p resolution and record 30 frames per second. The HD cameras will begin shipping in the second half of 2011.

To learn more about the X2 please visit: http://www.TASER.com/x2