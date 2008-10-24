PepperBall Technologies Expands Consumer Division With New FlashLauncherTM for Home and Family Protection

FlashLauncher Provides Effective Non-Lethal Protection With Rugged Integrated Flashlight and Laser for Protection at Home, Traveling or Camping

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwire - October 23, 2008) - PepperBall Technologies, Inc., a leader in less lethal technologies with an established history in selling to law enforcement, military and private security, today announced the new FlashLauncher™ has begun selling into consumer markets for the first time. Product and sales information can be located at: http://www.pepperball.com/personal/flash_launcher.html. With over 15 million PepperBall rounds sold, PepperBall personal defense systems have been proven to be highly effective and safe with no reported lawsuits.

The FlashLauncher’s bright 100 lumen flashlight illuminates the user’s immediate surroundings, such as the inside of a home, a dark room, campground, etc., while the launcher allows you to fire up to five projectiles in semi-automatic fashion with laser-directed accuracy. The PepperBall projectiles deliver a painful impact combined with a release of hot pepper powder that startles, distracts, and subdues attackers.

“The FlashLauncher is a perfect non-lethal option that can be safely used at home, traveling or camping. PepperBall Technologies used the rugged design that is popular with law enforcement and private security and modified it for consumers,” said Eric Wenaas, PepperBall’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, violent crimes have increased in many major cities, including: Detroit, MI, Camden, NJ, Oakland, CA, Atlanta, GA, St. Petersburg, FL, Milwaukee, WI, Toledo, OH, San Bernardino, CA and Columbus, OH.

The utility and effectiveness of the FlashLauncher makes it a first choice for home protection, traveling or camping. The FlashLauncher is one of two products launched into consumer markets with the previously announced HotShot™, a lightweight and compact personal protection device, being the second. The FlashLauncher will be initially sold only through the company’s website, www.pepperball.com.

About PepperBall Technologies

PepperBall Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes the PepperBall brand line of less-lethal solutions for governmental, military, corrections, private security, bail enforcement, law enforcement agencies and consumers. Products include a full line of system launchers and projectiles for a variety of less-lethal applications. PepperBall’s thousands of users include the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Border Patrol, police and sheriff departments in major United States cities, as well as private entities, security services and bail enforcement agencies around the world. On September 29, 2008, PepperBall Technologies, Inc. (formerly known as Security With Advanced Technology, Inc.) completed its name change to PepperBall Technologies, Inc. after the merger, and effective on that date the company’s trading symbol on the NASDAQ Capital Market became “PBAL.” For more information on PepperBall Technologies, Inc., visit www.pepperball.com or contact Robert Hale.