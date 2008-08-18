TASER Offering Course on LE Crisis Intervention and Procedures for Managing Mentally Ill Persons

LE Crisis Intervention First Repsonder Procedures for Managing Mentally Ill Persons and Emotionally Traumatized Victims of Crisis

Where:

TASER International Headquarters

17800 N. 85th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

When:

October 22nd, 2008 from 8:00AM to 5:00PM

AND October 23rd, 2008 from 8:00AM to 12:00PM

Registration/Cost:

Please visit the following link to register for this course - www.lecrisisint.com

What would it mean to communities and first responders in those communities if they could...

The goal of our workshop is to provide officer and other first responders with a basic understanding of the major mental illnesses, and the anxiety and other mood disorders caused by traumatic events, and how these manifest themselves in a number of different situations. Most police, fire and EMT academy and in-service training is woefully inadequate in preparing their personnel in these matters. Participants in our workshops explore and learn to identify the major types of pyschiatric disorders, the symptoms and most typical behaviors associated with each, and the interventions first responders can use to most effectively manage the mentally ill persons they encounter in the course of their work and reduce the psychological damage being suffered by crisis victims.

If you have any questions, please feel free to visit www.lecrisisint.com or email Training@TASER.com.