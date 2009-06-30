TASER XREP Ready to Fly

Wireless TASER Round Achieves Groundbreaking 100 Foot Range, Available Now

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a leading provider of technology solutions and the market leader in electronic control devices (ECDs), announces that the long awaited self-contained wireless TASER® eXtended Range Electronic Projectile (XREP™) shotgun rounds are now available. Together with O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. a leader in the design and manufacturing of firearms, we further announce the commercial launch of the TASER® X12™ Less-Lethal Shotgun (LLS) by Mossberg®.

The XREP is a wireless ECD capable of delivering the proven TASER Neuro Muscular Incapacitation effect to a maximum range of 100 feet, which is approximately twice the effective range of other 12-gauge less-lethal munitions options currently available on the market. There are two versions of the XREP - the XREP RL, a “Rifled” round and the XREP FL, a “Finned” round. The XREP RL is specially designed for use with the TASER X12 LLS by Mossberg, utilizing a custom twist rifling optimized for low velocity rounds. The XREP FL is capable of being fired from any existing smooth bore 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

The X12 LLS is the world’s first dedicated less-lethal 12-guage pump-action shotgun that utilizes Radial™ Ammunition Key technology to only allow the firing of the TASER XREP R or other future less lethal rounds. The radial ammunition key prevents the firing of a regular lethal shotgun round.

“This is an exciting day for TASER International as we launch the first wireless TASER capability while breaking the limitations of range and accuracy of traditional 12-gauge impact rounds,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “Our teaming with Mossberg, a world renowned leader in the firearms industry, allowed us to leverage almost a century of firearms expertise to develop an integrated system that provides truly breakthrough performance. The availability of the innovative XREP and X12 will change the way law enforcement, corrections and military personnel patrol and protect our lives.”

“We are proud to partner with TASER International for the TASER X12 system,” said A. Iver Mossberg, Jr., CEO for Mossberg. “We are certain our new shotgun platform will save and protect lives.”

The TASER X12 LLS or TASER XREP are available for purchase through TASER International.

For photos of the X12 and XREP go to: http://www.TASER.com/company/pressroom/Pages/default.aspx.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Leading the way with more than 100 designs and utility patents to its credit, and standing as the first ISO 9001 certified long-gun manufacturer, Mossberg is considered to be one of the most innovative firearms manufacturers in U.S. history.

For more information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles and accessories, please call your local Mossberg dealer or visit Mossberg online at www.mossberg.com.

