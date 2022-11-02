Wrap announces the appointment of new CFO Chris DeAlmeida

Tempe, Arizona – Wrap Technologies, Inc., a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced the appointment of Chris DeAlmeida to be the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Chris replaces Jim Barnes, who is retiring as CFO.

“We are excited to have Chris join the executive leadership team at Wrap as we are making key decisions on our future strategic roadmap,” commented Wrap CEO, TJ Kennedy. “Chris brings significant CFO experience as well as Financial Planning and Analysis, Strategic Planning, SEC Compliance, Capital Markets, M & A, Accounting, and Investor Relations experience to our team at Wrap. He has improved profit margins while diversifying and growing other businesses. He has completed over 15 buy side M&A transactions.”

Chris joins Wrap from his current role as Chief Financial Officer at Encore where he successfully completed two acquisitions and developed advanced reporting and forecasting tools to help drive the growth of this $60M start up. Earlier in his career, Chris was the Chief Financial Officer for six years and held such titles as Treasurer, and Executive Vice President for Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN).

“I am excited to join the team at Wrap and be a part of the future growth of a company that plays such an important role in providing innovative tools and virtual reality training to public safety professionals around the world,” said Wrap CFO Chris DeAlmeida.

We want to thank Jim Barnes for his years of service at Wrap as CFO, his support throughout this transition and wish him the best in his retirement. Jim will continue to be available as a consultant to the company.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.