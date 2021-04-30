WRAP releases new dashcam footage of successful BolaWRAP® use in Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new dashcam footage of a successful BolaWRAP deployment in Washington.

On Thursday, April 15, Mountlake Terrace Police Department inp Washington responded to a violent, intoxicated male subject threatening his wife and children. The suspect forced entry and broke a glass door in the back of the home.

Officers established communication with the suspect, who was uncooperative and aggressive. An officer equipped with the BolaWRAP approached the suspect, gave an audible notification, and then deployed the device. The tether successfully restrained the suspect’s arms to his side, allowing officers to quickly approach the suspect and safely take him into custody.

The dashcam footage can be viewed here.

“The previously released videos of successful BolaWRAP deployments predominately involved individuals suffering from a mental health crisis,” said Mike Rothans, Chief Strategy Officer at WRAP and retired Assistant Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “This video involved a violent suspect who had not only been threatening to harm his family but was hostile toward responding officers. We are pleased to see the BolaWRAP assist officers in de-escalating a potentially violent encounter quickly. Controlling the suspect’s arms made it safer for these officers to approach this individual while decreasing the need to use higher levels of force and leading to the encounter ending without injury to the suspect, his family, and the officers.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWRAP in use can be viewed here.

