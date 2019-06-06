SABRE to hold course focusing on the deployment, handling and use of chemical aerosols

The class is limited to the first 25 registered students. You must register by Friday, June 20, 2019.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Security Equipment Corp. will hold a one-day, eight-hour instructor-level certification program on July 17, 2019, in Carson City, Nevada.

Here are the details for the program:

Location: Nevada Post; 5587 Wa-Pai Shone Ave., Carson City, NV 89701

Nevada Post; 5587 Wa-Pai Shone Ave., Carson City, NV 89701 Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 Time : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $150.00

$150.00 Instructor: Ed Provencal – edprovencal@yahoo.com

Ed Provencal – edprovencal@yahoo.com SABRE contact: Vicki Moore (636) 735-3905; vmoore@sabrered.com

Vicki Moore (636) 735-3905; Host contact: Amanda Socha – asocha@post.state.nv.us

The course focuses on the deploying, handling and documenting the use of Chemical Aerosols. Medical issues and legal liability will be addressed. This course will enhance the instructor’s development in the use and training of aerosols tactics and will help protect departments from costly litigation issues that could arise from the use of aerosol projectors. This program addresses proper deployment techniques, complete arsenal of available aerosols and situational requirement, recommended contamination drills, decontamination, properly reporting force and tactics for surviving an Aerosol Attack. This course fully addresses all aspects of using Chemical Aerosol Projectors. Certified instructors receive an instructor manual and student PowerPoint to use when teaching end-user classes. This certification is valid for three calendar years from successfully completing this course.

Topics covered in this program include:

Oleoresin Capsicum Formulations/Carries

Operational Guidelines/Practical Exercises

Projectors/Propellants/Delivery Systems

Instructor Development

Inter-graded Use of Force Options

Criteria for Selection

Deployment Methods

Sample Policy and Procedures

Tactics for Surviving an OC Attack

Officer Survival Techniques

Contamination Exercises*

Decontamination/First Aid: SABRE decon will be used

*All SABRE Instructor Candidates must complete the SABRE contamination exercise except for the following:

SABRE Recertification Candidates: Those which have been previously certified by Security Equipment Corporation. Instructor Recertification Candidates: Those attending which have been previously certified by another Aerosol Irritant Manufacturer. These students must fax (636) 343-1318 or email vmoore@sabrered.com Medical Issues: If you have health issues which prevent you from being sprayed, you must submit a letter from your doctor which details your issue and reason for not participating in the contamination drills.

You must bring the following with you:

Complete Duty

Gear with handcuffs and key, baton and carrier, holster (NO live firearm) training firearms provided

Change of clothes

Towel and safety glasses recommended

Click here to register.