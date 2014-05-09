TASER RISE Awards to Recognize Law Enforcement Officers and Agencies

Partners With Police1.com to Pay Tribute to Those Who Rise Above the Call of Duty

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International ( NASDAQ : TASR) announced today the launch of the RISE awards in partnership with Police1.com. This unique awards program is designed to identify select law enforcement officers and agencies that have demonstrated extraordinary effort and served their community with honor.

“We have the great pleasure of witnessing acts of heroism, both big and small, by law enforcement officials every day,” said Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of TASER. “Through the RISE awards we hope to recognize these home-town heroes and agencies for their leadership and honorable work in helping to make our communities safer.”

Police officers and citizens alike are invited to go to TASER’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TASER.International) and click on the RISE awards tab to nominate a person or a police department who they feel rises above the rest in the three award categories. Nominations will be accepted until September 15, 2014 and three winners will be selected and announced on October 1, 2014. Winners will each receive three TASER AXON flex body-worn cameras and a standard one-year subscription to TASER’s backend digital evidence management system, EVIDENCE.com. They will also receive a one-year subscription to Police1 Academy and a free trip and VIP access to this year’s highly anticipated International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference and expo in Orlando, FL on October 25-28, 2014.

The RISE Award Categories

Protecting Life: This award honors an individual act of heroism, such as helping to ensure the safety of a fellow officer or civilian in peril.

Police Leadership: This award recognizes a leader who shows integrity, the highest virtues of leadership, and a personal dedication to the training and/or education of fellow officers.

Agency of the Year: This award honors a police agency that has successfully solved a vital police problem in an innovative way.

Follow TASER International:

Follow EVIDENCE.com

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 124,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® and AXON® are registered trademarks of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, AXON, AXON body, and AXON flex are trademarks of TASER International