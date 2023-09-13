TOMI Environmental Solutions announces partnership with Avantor expanding presence of SteraMist use in critical controlled environments

FREDERICK, Md. - TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced expansion of their distribution channels with Avantor, a Fortune 500 company and a leading supplier of mission-critical products and services.

This agreement represents a significant milestone for TOMI and highlights a shared commitment to advancing public health and safety. Our partnership is now in the go-to-market phase to ensure a successful market penetration for SteraMist to be a key solution for Avantor’s critical controlled environment customers.

Avantor’s vast global network and expertise in procurement provide a significant advantage in reaching a wider customer base, while TOMI’s cutting-edge technology complements Avantor’s offerings, delivering enhanced value and ensuring optimal cleanliness and microbial reduction to any cleanroom space. The joint marketing efforts will pave the way for accelerated growth for SteraMist under this strengthened collaboration.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environment Solutions, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with Avantor strengthens our commitment to promoting the well-being of businesses and communities safeguarding all critical environments. Avantor’s professionalism, reputation, and reach align perfectly with our mission and this collaboration will play a pivotal role in expanding the use of our SteraMist Surface Unit, SteraMist Environment System, and iHP Custom Engineered System in cleanrooms or controlled environments achieving unparalleled cleanliness and disinfection decontamination levels.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

