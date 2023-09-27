911inform announces new security integrations to its platform, increasing security measures for school and public safety

Security platform adds facial recognition, license plate recognition, weapons/object detection and radio to its existing 200+ technology integrations

WALL, N.J. — 911inform, the only notification and security management platform, is proud to announce the integration of essential security upgrades to its platform, prioritizing public and school safety. With a focus on advancing emergency response capabilities, four new integrations have been introduced, complementing the existing suite of 200+ features. These additions include radio communications, facial recognition, license plate recognition and weapons and object detection, all aimed at providing instant notifications and enhanced tracking within the platform:

Radio Communications: Emergency announcements are simultaneously broadcasted on personnel’s existing two-way radios and pushed through the platform to mobile phones, ensuring staff and students not currently in a school building are properly notified of an event.

Facial Recognition: Used to identify human faces in images and videos through detection, analysis and recognition. This can prevent an incident by notifying security when a specific individual enters a building. Ideal for high-conflict situations like domestic disputes or a problematic former employee.

License Plate Recognition: Using a client’s existing cameras, license plates are captured and analyzed for security and surveillance purposes. This can be used to prevent an incident by screening plates at a building or specific location.

Weapons and Object Detection: With upgraded software on a client’s existing cameras, millimeter wave technology is used to detect molecular residue of gunpowder in order to thwart an attack before the intruder even enters the building.

911inform’s platform delivers immediate response to emergencies with an all-encompassing emergency toolkit including precise caller location identification, connected building controls, and a detailed notification system to save valuable time in an emergency event. 911inform’s technology is currently deployed across 50 states and in more than 5,200 buildings and schools. The platform is available to schools, universities, public organizations, and businesses in a wide range of industries including public municipalities, medical facilities, places of worship, sporting events, hotels, and restaurants.

“At 911inform, our mission is to solve security challenges, and these new integrations are game-changers for the public safety and the protection of children in schools nationwide,” said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. “We are committed to continually developing our platform to safeguard those we serve and save lives. As we adapt and expand our offerings, we aim to support first responders and make a meaningful impact.”

911inform holds seven federal and state security certifications that bolster its standing as the leader in security management, including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, FedRAMP and the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework. Most recently, the company won the Frost & Sullivan Award for Best Practices in Safety Solutions Product Innovation, for the third year in a row. For more information, visit 911inform.com.

