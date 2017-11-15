Kyocera and Intrepid Networks join forces to support Arlington County Police Department’s security operations during the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon

Rugged Smartphones with High-Performance Situational Awareness Software Supported Safety Initiatives and Enabled Secure, Real-Time Communication

SAN DIEGO & ORLANDO, Fla.- Kyocera International Inc., the leader in rugged mobile solutions, and Intrepid Networks, developers of situational-awareness software for Public Safety, collaborated to again provide the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) with high-performance, military-grade devices to support security operations at the 42nd Annual Marine Corps Marathon, which was held on October 22nd. This is the fifth year supporting the event for Intrepid Networks and the third year for Kyocera.

The Marine Corps Marathon, also known as “The Marathon of the Monuments,” is the fourth largest marathon in the United States, with approximately 30,000 runners this year and thousands of spectators. To enhance situational awareness and communication, this year the ACPD deployed dozens of rugged, military-grade DuraForce PRO Android™ smartphones loaded with Intrepid Networks’ RESPONSE® Mobile solution working in conjunction with its RESPONSE® Tactical Suite. The newest version of RESPONSE® (11.0) is deployed to many Federal, State and local agencies across the United States and has been utilized by numerous Public Safety organizations for events nationwide. Connectivity for this solution was provided by Verizon Wireless, which supplied 4G LTE network access on existing commercial infrastructure to support First Responders at the event.

“Coordinating a complex multi-agency security posture in and around key national assets and monuments required advanced interoperability technology and the integrated mission support that we trust Intrepid Networks to deliver,” said M. Jay Farr, Chief of Police of the Arlington County Police Department. “Intrepid’s RESPONSE® software and the military-grade line of Kyocera smartphones provides an ideal platform to meet the unique needs of our first responders.”

On-the-ground security and law-enforcement teams at the Marine Corps Marathon utilized the RESPONSE® situational awareness technology on the DuraForce PRO smartphones with Verizon 4G LTE network service to create a live, common operating picture (COP) for all responders to view. The RESPONSE® solution enables tactical teams to share a range of data including maps, GPS, photo, text and voice-to-text notes. All information is geo-tagged and time-stamped for unparalleled accuracy.

“RESPONSE® fundamentally reduces the communication loop, speeds response times and interconnects otherwise disparate units and responders,” said Jason Winslow, Director of Business Development for Intrepid Networks. “This is especially key during large-scale security operations and, just as importantly, the collaborated efforts of Intrepid Networks and Kyocera delivered top-notch support for the event security elements.”

The Kyocera DuraForce PRO smartphone is an ideal solution for first responders and other workers who brave the elements and unpredictable work environments. The DuraForce PRO, available from major national wireless service providers, is the latest in Kyocera’s portfolio of ruggedized smartphones and feature phones made to suit a wide range of business needs. All are certified to Military Standard 810G to stand up to shock, vibration, water, extreme temperature, blowing rain, dust, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog and humidity. The smartphones also support seamless integration with leading enterprise mobility management (EMM), security and enterprise-software solutions.

“Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions, and working with Intrepid Networks and the ACPD on the Marine Marathon was a perfect way to demonstrate not only the dependable real-world performance of our ruggedized devices, but also their ability to operate seamlessly with leading enterprise software in a challenging, dynamic environment,” said Akira Iino, Vice President of the Communications Equipment Group at Kyocera International, Inc.

About Intrepid Networks

Intrepid Networks (www.intrepid-networks.com) is a provider of mission-critical mobile software solutions designed specifically to provide real-time Situational Awareness for the tactical, intelligence and Public Safety community. Their solutions provide several operational benefits to users to collectively improve First Responder safety, reduce liability risk and increase operational efficiency. RESPONSE®, which is the company’s core product line, currently serves several Federal, State, County and Municipal agencies in the United States, and the platform has received NTOA Member Tested and Recommended accreditation. Intrepid Networks has partnerships with Verizon, Kyocera, ATT, and Sonim.

About Kyocera

Kyocera International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation and its Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a 58-year history of quality and innovation, Kyocera is the leader in durable and rugged mobile solutions. Kyocera devices are stocked by North America’s leading wireless service providers and combine Military Standard 810G-certified ruggedization and enterprise-grade security, application and accessory support to create dependable solutions with total costs of ownership (TCO) unrivaled by traditional enterprise devices. For more information, follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile or linkedin.com/company/kyocera-mobile.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) (http://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of mobile phones, electronic devices, semiconductor packages, printers, copiers, solar power generating systems, cutting tools and industrial components. During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.42 trillion yen (approx. USD12.7 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Top 100 Global Innovators” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #522 on Forbes magazine’s 2017 “Global 2000" list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.