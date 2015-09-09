See DragonForce at the Urban Shield Vendor Show - Friday, Sept 11

DragonForce has once again been selected by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office to be the “Common Operating Picture” tool for Urban Shield 2015.

DragonForce will be used for: command & control of the area commands as well as logistics, transportation and medical site evaluations. See a demo of DragonForce at the Urban Shield Vendor show on Sept 11.

Please contact James Sim to schedule a demonstration 215.222.1775 - jjsim@drakontas.com