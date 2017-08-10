Decon7 Systems patented D7-DF200 formula effectively neutralizes fentanyl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Decon7 Systems, a veteran-owned chemical defense company that develops and manufactures tactical decontamination solutions for military, public safety, and security professionals worldwide, announced that their patented D7-DF200 formula can effectively neutralize one of the country’s most aggressive modern menaces: Fentanyl.

With a mission to prove the efficacy of D7-DF200, the Decon7 team assembled a Fentanyl Working Group, which included their staff chemist, chemists from both third party and government labs, and numerous decon experts from local, state, and national agencies across the US. This collaborative effort resulted in the establishment of test standard protocols for the efficacy of decontamination agents against the fentanyl family of synthetic opioids for application in tactical environments.



After several months of working diligently to create procedures based on the Oxidative Degradation of Fentanyl in Aqueous Solutions of Peroxides and Hypochlorite, Defence Science Journal, Vol. 61, No. 1, January 2011, pp. 30-35, (Lihong Qi, Zhenxing Cheng, Guomin Zuo, Shanmao Li and Qiping Fan) and recent Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center (ECBC) testing, protocols were finally validated last week. As a result, test protocols included a minimum fentanyl concentration of 10,000 nanograms, so that both GC/MS and LC/MS can accurately identify neutralization and by-products when in contact with the decontamination agent being tested. It was found that testing at lower concentrations could interfere with acquiring accurate quantitative results.



During the initial run of tests with these high standards, D7-DF200 was able to eliminate over 97% of certified fentanyl in 5 minutes. These new test results add to the already broad-spectrum efficacy of D7-DF200 against blood-borne bacteria and viruses (HIV/AIDS, MRSA, Tuberculosis, Ebola, Avian Influenza), chemical and biological warfare agents (CBWs), toxic industrial chemicals (TICs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

As a result of the urgent need from our first and military responders, Decon7 Systems and their Fentanyl Working Group are diligently working to progress an “Opioid Response Kit” into full scale production. In order to do so responsibly, they are awaiting a thorough final review of data by an additional independent laboratory and operational validation from the field. In addition to D7-DF200, they are exploring dry decon, wet wipe, and “super soap” options to include in the Opioid Response Kit.



Currently, Decon7’s BDAS+ units alone offer law enforcement personnel and first responders a safe, portable, disposable, ready-to-use solution for decontamination of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances from equipment, PPE, vehicles, building materials, uniforms, and more.

About Decon7 Systems

Decon7 develops and manufactures tactical decontamination solutions for military, public safety, and security professionals worldwide. On top of large scale solutions, D7’s portable, ready-to-use low burden systems are able to seamlessly reduce the spread of contamination and minimize exposure risk to first responders.