Detect explosives and illicit chemicals with the Thermo Scientific Defender Omega handheld Raman analyzer

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The newly launched Thermo Scientific Defender Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer provides border patrol, customs, military and other security agencies with a single, handheld device to detect hazardous substances used in the production of explosives and narcotics. This rugged, user-friendly analyzer allows operators of all skill levels to safely check for the presence of chemicals quickly, without the need for more time-consuming wet chemistries or laboratory testing.

The Defender Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer’s patented chemometric algorithms and comprehensive, regularly updated reference libraries offer reliable, point-and-shoot identification of a wide range of hazardous compounds. From explosives constituents and chemical warfare agents to controlled substances and the cutting agents and precursors used to manufacture narcotics, it allows users to identify chemicals in multicomponent mixtures, spectrally complex samples, and fluorescent materials.

Additionally, the Defender Omega features a built-in GPS and camera for time and location stamping, Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless operation, and an IP68 rated ingress protection that makes it well suited to a range of environments.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Defender Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/defenderomega

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

When it comes to the detection and identification of radioactive materials, chemicals, narcotics, or explosive threats, ensuring that on-site teams are properly equipped requires a strategic approach. We are constantly working to increase protection and security with advanced technology and innovative instruments that offer real-time threat detection and immediate results.

Our integrated analytical instruments are employed in applications from routine security monitoring and surveillance to emergency response situations and narcotics ID. We help safety and security professionals detect and mitigate hazardous materials, explosives, dangerous chemicals, illicit drugs, and radiological threats to keep the public, and themselves, safe. For more information, please click here.