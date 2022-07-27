Keeping officers safe in all 50 states

Courtsey Photo Thermo Fisher Scientific

Law enforcement agencies and communities worldwide are fighting a relentless battle against the illegal narcotics trade, which continues to grow at an alarming rate. Perpetrators are not only getting smarter in their methods, but the type of drugs they deal are evolving beyond the ‘typical’ narcotics widely known. Dangerous substances – such as fentanyl and carfentanil – are now flooding the streets in the form of counterfeit pills, posing a huge risk to both the public and officers on the front line. Traditionally, law enforcement officers have used wet chemical colorimetric assays for on-site presumptive narcotics identification. However, the introduction of handheld chemical identification devices that use Raman spectroscopy has demonstrated significant advantages over wet chemistry kits, allowing law enforcement teams to stay one step ahead to protect their officers and the communities they serve.

Quick and touchless analysis, extensively trusted

The Thermo Scientific™ TruNarc™ Handheld Narcotics Analyzer was launched in 2012 to combat the challenges of traditional wet chemical kits, while allowing for touchless and rapid analysis of narcotics in the field. As with any revolutionary new technology, it can be challenging to assure users and alleviate concerns and, as such, police departments, district attorney offices and task force units in each US state had to be convinced. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for this pioneering innovation to gain momentum and begin to truly change the way narcotics field identification is conducted.

The TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer is now trusted in all 50 states across the US, where law enforcement officers are benefiting from heightened safety and rapid analysis of controlled substances. This handheld device is also making a big impact in over 50 countries worldwide. In fact, there are thousands deployed globally across police departments and customs and border control organizations, helping officers on the front line to make safe, definitive decisions with confidence.

For more information on the TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer and Raman spectroscopy, please visit www.thermofisher.com/TRUNARC.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.