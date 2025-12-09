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Thermo Fisher Scientific

When it comes to the detection and identification of radioactive materials, chemicals, narcotics, or explosive threats, ensuring that on-site teams are properly equipped requires a strategic approach. We are constantly working to increase protection and security with advanced technology and innovative instruments that offer real-time threat detection and immediate results.

Our integrated analytical instruments are employed in applications from routine security monitoring and surveillance to emergency response situations and narcotics ID. We help safety and security professionals detect and mitigate hazardous materials, explosives, dangerous chemicals, illicit drugs, and radiological threats to keep the public, and themselves, safe.

Address: 2 Radcliff RD
Zip Code: 01876
Location: TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts
Main Phone Number: 978-513-3580
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Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD
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Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD-GN
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Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD-ER
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Thermo Scientific RadEye PRD-ER4
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Thermo Scientific RadEye PRD4
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Thermo Scientific™ RadEye™ B20 and B20-ER Multi-Purpose Survey Meters
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Thermo Scientific™ EPD TruDose Electronic Personal Dosimeter
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RadEye G Personal Dose Rate Meter
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Thermo Scientific™ RadEye PRD4 and PRD-ER4 Personal Radiation Detector
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TruNarc Delta Handheld Narcotics Analyzer
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TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer
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1064Defender Raman Analyzer
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ARTICLES
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Narcotics Identification
Evolving threats: Tracking the next wave of narcotics in 2026 (eBook)
December 09, 2025 05:15 PM
 · 
Courtney Levin
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Technology
On-demand webinar: The future of narcotics identification: Introducing the TruNarc Delta and Tau and emerging trends in narcotics
June 06, 2025 02:47 PM
Police Line
Narcotics Identification
Expediting investigations: Advanced tools for the crime scene (eBook)
November 22, 2024 11:17 AM
Zillion pills
Narcotics Identification
Beyond fentanyl: 2024 emerging drug trends (eBook)
July 31, 2024 02:35 PM
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VIDEOS
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Narcotics Identification
TruNarc™ Handheld Narcotics Analyzer
January 11, 2024 11:37 AM
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Explosives Detection & Disposal
Thermo Fisher Scientific PackEye Mobile App
January 11, 2024 11:24 AM
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Explosives Detection & Disposal
Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD Start Up Video
January 13, 2020 05:37 PM
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Explosives Detection & Disposal
Thermo Scientific RadEye SPRD
January 13, 2020 05:33 PM
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ANNOUNCEMENTS
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Narcotics Identification
Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces next-generation TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzers
May 23, 2025 07:41 AM
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Narcotics Identification
Latest software for TruNarc Analyzer expands substance library
May 08, 2023 06:23 PM
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Narcotics Identification
Keeping officers safe in all 50 states
July 27, 2022 10:03 AM
Narcotics Identification
Thermo Fisher Scientific launches new Raman Analyzer, enhancing narcotics identification for law enforcement
March 23, 2021 11:30 AM
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HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Fentanyl Protection
How to buy fentanyl protection and detection products (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:21 PM
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Personal Protective Equipment
Complete guide: How to buy safety products
April 12, 2024 10:31 AM