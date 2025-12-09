Thermo Fisher Scientific

When it comes to the detection and identification of radioactive materials, chemicals, narcotics, or explosive threats, ensuring that on-site teams are properly equipped requires a strategic approach. We are constantly working to increase protection and security with advanced technology and innovative instruments that offer real-time threat detection and immediate results.
Our integrated analytical instruments are employed in applications from routine security monitoring and surveillance to emergency response situations and narcotics ID. We help safety and security professionals detect and mitigate hazardous materials, explosives, dangerous chemicals, illicit drugs, and radiological threats to keep the public, and themselves, safe.
Address: 2 Radcliff RD
Zip Code: 01876
Location: TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts
Main Phone Number: 978-513-3580
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