Smarter childcare for first responder families

First responders carry the health and safety of their communities on their shoulders. You’ve trained to handle crises, to be the steady presence others count on. But when it comes to your children’s care, the constant juggling takes a toll – racing between shifts, watching your partner shoulder more parenting duties because your schedule is unpredictable. When you’re protecting everyone else, who is caring for your family?

For families in law enforcement, fire and rescue, EMS and corrections, that question is often complicated, stressful and expensive. The childcare crisis in America hits first responder families particularly hard, creating a perfect storm of scheduling conflicts, financial strain and emotional exhaustion.

That’s where hosting an au pair can make all the difference – a unique childcare solution that understands your profession’s unique demands.

When 9-to-5 doesn’t work

Traditional daycare operates on a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule that doesn’t align with public safety work. When your shift starts at 6 a.m. or runs into the night, when you’re called in on weekends or when a major incident impacts your schedule, conventional childcare falls short.

The financial burden is equally daunting. Childcare now costs more than college tuition in most states. For first responder families, this can consume 20% to 30% of take-home pay – and that’s before adding backup care and last-minute sitters.

Childcare that works the way you work

Traditional childcare often falls short for first responders. That’s why more families with non-traditional schedules are turning to au pair programs. These cultural exchange experiences bring carefully screened young adults from around the world into American homes to provide flexible, live-in care.

Unlike daycare centers or nannies, au pairs live as part of the family and provide up to 45 hours of weekly childcare with schedules tailored to accommodate shift work and irregular hours. This model particularly benefits first responder families needing consistent, reliable care that adapts to public safety work’s unpredictable nature.

No late pickups. No scrambling when the nanny cancels. Just one au pair and a world of support.

Why first responder families choose au pairs

You’re no stranger to solving problems under pressure. But when it comes to childcare, you shouldn’t have to piece together daycare hours, family favors and backup sitters just to get through the week. Hosting an au pair helps address the biggest challenges first responder families face:



$1,000 off for first responder families

Cultural Care Au Pair recognizes first responder families’ unique childcare challenges and offers a $1,000 program fee discount specifically for families serving in law enforcement, fire and rescue, corrections, emergency medical services and the military.

On top of this discount, families may be able to use Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA) funds to cover some of their au pair costs – making it an even more affordable solution.

To be eligible for the Cultural Care military and first responder discount, families must provide proof of service or employment. They must also be new to Cultural Care and commit to hosting an au pair for at least 26 weeks. This discount cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Find your at-home hero today

You’ve dedicated your career to being there when others need you most. You deserve childcare solutions that show up for you the same way you show up for your community.

For families exploring live-in childcare, finding the right fit often begins with a conversation. With more than 35 years of experience, Cultural Care connects families with carefully screened au pairs through a thorough matching process and offers ongoing support throughout the program year.

