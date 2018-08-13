DARTdrones offering Round 2 of public safety drone training grant

By Police1 Staff

After awarding $300,000 in grants in free drone training to over 80 police and fire departments across the country, DARTdrones has announced Round Two in Public Safety Grants.

The grant will offer full or partial funding toward drone training for police and fire departments who would like to learn how to incorporate drones into public safety.

The grant would help fund courses such as Part 107 Test Prep Training, Basic Flight Training, Search and Rescue Training, Accident Investigation and Aerial Disaster Response Training.

DARTdrones announced they were launching Round One of their Public Safety Grant Program in February, as a way of honoring their one-year anniversary of their appearance on “Shark Tank.”

While they had initially pledged $100,000 in funding the grant, the grant grew to $300,000 in six months, with funding awarded to more than 80 different departments.

Some of the departments that received grants in Round One, include:

St Michaels Fire Department

San Marcos Pass Volunteer Fire Department

Gilt Edge Volunteer Fire Department

Hershey Volunteer Fire Department

Solomons VRSFD

Sharon Police Department

See the full list of grant recipients and learn more about Round Two funding and apply for a grant.