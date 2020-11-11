Autel Robotics and DroneSense partner to enable advanced public safety UAS operations

DroneSense software platform adds support for all Autel EVO Series drones.

AUSTIN, Texas. & BOTHELL, Wash., - Unmanned Aircraft Systems manufacturer, Autel Robotics, and DroneSense, the leading drone software platform for public safety, today announced a partnership that will allow UAS teams to utilize the full suite of DroneSense capabilities tailor-made for the needs of public safety operators with their Autel EVO Series aircraft.

“Autel has developed the EVO II Dual with Public Safety applications in mind, featuring a short 30-second deployment time, the highest optical resolution available in a non-military application, a secure data policy, and best-in-class flight times,” says John Kuch, retired Fairfax County Police Department. “The DroneSense/Autel partnership provides public safety agencies the best tools available for managing unmanned aerial programs and coordinating flight operations.”

The Autel EVO II Dual is specifically designed to aid public safety personnel in recognizing persons and objects in zero-light environments through smoke/fog and offers a picture-in-picture display with an 8K resolution RGB camera for greater accuracy. This payload offers the highest resolution thermal imaging camera in its class. The EVO II Dual provides police and fire personnel crisp detail, 4X lossless zoom capability, and up to a 40-minute flight time.

“Autel Enterprise Robotics is enthusiastic about our relationship with DroneSense. The industry’s two best-in-class toolsets coming together provides public safety with a powerful workflow, functionality our customers have been requesting for many months, said Gary DeLuca, CEO of Autel USA. “Having DroneSense support all aircraft in the EVO Series, including our Made in USA Autel EVO II Dual, changes the situational awareness and management game for public safety agencies.”

DroneSense is the most complete drone management and collaboration platform designed specifically for public safety. The platform enables safe and effective drone operations in demanding environments and allows operators to deliver critical, real-time intelligence to decision-makers. DroneSense provides drone pilots with an intuitive, consistent flight control interface across all the drones in their fleet. Incident commanders gain complete situational awareness with live video streams and telemetry data from drones in the air as well as the ability to easily collaborate with pilots and neighboring agencies. Additionally, DroneSense provides program administrators with a complete system of record to keep track of critical data like flight logs, hardware, and personnel.

“We saw an increased interest from our public safety customers in the Autel EVO Series, so our engineering team evaluated the aircraft and was impressed with its features and performance,” said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. “With our new integration, we are able to offer an advanced hardware option that will facilitate more successful UAS missions for our public safety customers.”

Support for all Autel EVO Series drones is available today in the DroneSense Platform.

DroneSense is featuring Autel Enterprise Robotics in their upcoming webinar next Thursday, November 12th, at 1 PM CDT to demonstrate live how the Autel EVO Series works in the DroneSense Platform. The event will focus on using these two pieces of technology to conduct successful public safety UAS operations. Registration information can be found here.

About Autel Robotics

Opening its doors in 2004, Autel Tech expanded into unmanned aircraft in 2015. With their patented folding design, Autel Robotics revolutionized the packable drone industry. The company has offices, engineering, and manufacturing teams in Germany, Shenzhen, USA (Washington and NY). Learn more about AutelRobotics at www.AutelRobotics.com and our social media @autelenterprise.

About DroneSense

Based in Austin, TX, DroneSense helps public safety leaders manage life-saving drone programs simply, securely, and reliably through a single integrated software platform. The DroneSense Platform makes it simple for first responders to leverage the full capabilities of drone technology in their operations and provides an unparalleled level of situational awareness that leads to more successful missions and a safer community. To learn more, please visit http://www.dronesense.com.