BRINC Drones and AltoMaxx Technologies bring the LEMUR drone to Canadian public safety and emergency response organizations.

A Message From AltoMaxx’s Director of Program Development Hyun Choi.

As a tool designed from the ground up for tactical use, the LEMUR will revolutionize drone use in tactical situations. It changes what is possible for public safety and emergency response organizations in terms of speed of response, reliability, and safety, protecting lives of first responders and civilians.

About BRINC Drones

BRINC Drones builds powerful search and negotiation tools designed to aid and protect tactical teams in high-risk barricade, hostage and active shooter situations. BRINC’s first product is the LEMUR Drone. Born from advanced Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and developed in close partnership with LVMPD SWAT, the LEMUR represents a new benchmark in tactical UAV capability. It can fly in inclement weather, break windows of structures, enter through them, search rooms while sending live day and night vision video back to tactical commanders, push open doors, flip itself over after crashes, locate suspects, communicate with suspects using a two-way audio system and deploy countermeasures when human life is at risk. Learn more about how BRINC Drones partners with Lexipol and Police1 to provide leadership, guidance and the expertise needed to help agencies navigate the law enforcement grant process.