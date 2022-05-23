BRINC Drones is pleased to announce they have partnered with the Global SOF Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance Special Operations Forces (SOF) capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats.

“We are beyond excited to partner up with an organization the caliber of the Global SOF Foundation,” said BRINC Drones Founder and CEO, Blake Resnick. “Everything the Foundation puts itself into is always at the tip of the spear. Whether its bringing industry and governments together, empowering transitioning warriors through the SOF For Life program or putting together phenomenal events for the SOF community, we are more than proud to stand beside them.”

The Global SOF Foundation is recognized as the leader and standard bearer in aiding the support and growth of a worldwide SOF network. Working side by side with its partners to promote SOF capabilities, the Foundation contributes to the unification of the international SOF community through a variety of annual forums, symposiums, and networking events. The Foundation also has a hand in informing national security policies and objectives to ensure the proper resourcing of SOF.

“What makes BRINC Drones awesome is the fact that they have established themselves in the public safety sector and are looking to bring that same life-saving US made capability to the special operations sphere”, said Stu Bradin, President & CEO of the Global SOF Foundation. “We can’t wait to see what Blake and his team at BRINC come up with next!”