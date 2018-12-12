Lume Cube adds DJI Mavic 2 drone lighting kit to current lineup

Allows drone users to light up the sky for multiple applications, including search and rescue

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Lume Cube, the world’s most versatile light for content creators, announced today pre-orders for the Lume Cube Lighting Kit for the DJI Mavic 2 Drone. Dubbed as the go-to portable drone, the DJI Mavic 2, when paired with the Lume Cube Lighting Kit, provides pilots with a powerful solution for capturing content in both creative and commercial applications.

“As the leading provider of drone lighting solutions for both casual and professional pilots around the world, we are proud of our continued innovation, offering solutions for every quadcopter that hits the market,” said Riley Stricklin, co-founder at Lume Cube. “With DJI as the market leader, the popularity of the recently announced Mavic 2 has led to many requests for us to create a lighting solution specifically for this drone. We’re proud to announce that Mavic 2 pilots can now pair lighting with their drones, allowing their creativity to reach new heights and use their Mavic 2 for a variety of new applications.”

Constructed from the original DJI Mavic mount design, the new Lume Cube Lighting Kit is the first and only custom lighting solution on the market for the DJI Mavic 2 that incorporates continuous light and strobe capability for FAA Night Flight regulation, as well as wireless Bluetooth control. Not only is the new lighting kit an incredible tool for creative drone users, but it also provides public safety officials with a solution for anti-collision lighting, commercial surveillance, Search & Rescue, and a variety of inspection services. Additionally, when off the drone, the Lume Cube can be used as a standalone device on any smartphone, camera or even underwater with a GoPro.

Lume Cube Lighting Kit – DJI Mavic 2 Features:

Powerful Light Quality & Light Weight – Packed with 3,000 Lumens of light, the DJI Mavic 2 Lighting Kit offers high quality lighting with a continuous lighting option, seven different strobe speeds and the ability to illuminate anything within an 11-mile flight range. With a lightweight, nine-ounce design – which has minimal impact on the flight time – the Lume Cube Kit’s features prove to be unmatched against existing drone lighting solutions.

Kit Design & Custom Lens – The custom designed Fresnel lens gives off high-quality LED light with a 60° beam angle, 360° adjustability and no hot spots, which is a win-win for Mavic 2 content creation. Mounts are made with injection molded thermoplastic and finished with over molding to help maximize durability and longevity, while maintaining a lightweight mount design.

Anti-Collision Lighting & Sensors – Keeping the Mavic 2 within line-of-site is a requirement for safe drone operation. With visibility from over three miles away, Lume Cubes meet FAA Guidelines and ensure the Mavic 2 is qualified to fly at any time of the day or night. Lume Cubes also help illuminate the surroundings of the Mavic 2, allowing its 10 anti-collision sensors to work effectively.

Run Time & Bluetooth Connection – From the ground, users can operate the Lume Cubes within 100 feet via Bluetooth on any iPhone or Android smartphone through the Lume Cube App. When on half power, they have a two+ hour run time and at full power while flying, have a 30-45+ minute run time.

The Lume Cube Lighting Kit allows for a variety of applications, both creative and commercial:

Unique Lighting Effects in the Sky – To capture the most creative photographs and videos, the Lighting Kit can be used in a variety of ways to produce studio quality content. Whether hovering the Mavic 2 over a subject to illuminate it from above, or light painting the sky using the waypoint feature and a camera’s long exposure, the possibilities are endless.

Security, Surveillance and Inspections – The Lume Cube Lighting Kit illuminates what the Mavic 2 can’t see – a crucial part to any surveillance or inspection. Even during the day, the Lume Cubes can eliminate shadows and silhouetting from the sun. From law enforcement surveillance to routine inspections of solar panels, crops, wind turbines, power lines and more, the Lighting Kit ensures the Mavic 2 captures clear footage through its Hasselblad camera.

The Lume Cube Lighting Kit for DJI Mavic 2 includes two mounts, two Lume Cubes and a custom zipper case for $189.99. It is available now for pre-order sale at www.lumecube.com and will soon be available through retailers in time for the holidays!

Visit www.lumecube.com for more information on Lume Cube and the Lume Cube Lighting Kit for DJI Mavic 2 Drone.

About Lume Cube

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., Lume Cube manufactures is the world’s most versatile lights for content creators offering multiple lighting options and accessories for photography, video, drone and smartphone use. Having recently launched throughout Best Buy and Apple stores nationwide, Lume Cube is the essential tool for casual and professional creatives looking to capture epic photos and videos in every environment.