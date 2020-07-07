Parrot to partner with AIRT’s Drones for Good and DRONERESPONDERS public safety UAS programs

Parrot’s ANAFI USA drones to be provided to first responders and disaster response professionals for public safety missions.

PARIS — Parrot, a leading European drone group, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Miami, Florida-based Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting Drones for Good and the official home of DRONERESPONDERS, the world’s fastest-growing program supporting the use of UAS by public safety and emergency services organizations across the U.S. and around the globe.

Parrot will support the disaster response and humanitarian missions of AIRT and the public safety testing conducted by DRONERESPONDERS with donations of both financial support as well as Parrot’s most advanced drone technology. Available in August 2020, the Parrot ANAFI USA futures an industry-first 32x zoom, 4K HDR video and thermal imaging capabilities. ANAFI USA is an ultraportable, secure and durable aerial camera platform.

“We are excited to team up with Parrot to explore how their latest drone technology can help emergency response professionals prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex incidents,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “We truly appreciate their support and dedication to our non-profit mission.”

AIRT already uses the Parrot ANAFI Thermal with great success. Todd expects the ruggedness and increased capabilities of combined zoom and thermal sensing offered by the new Parrot ANAFI USA will bolster AIRT’s response capability for the height of the 2020 hurricane season.

“We’ll be coordinating extensive testing with members of both AIRT and the DRONERESPONDERS program to fully assess the ANAFI USA’s capabilities for both disaster response and public safety missions,” Todd said.

“Our partnership with AIRT and DRONERESPONDERS allows Parrot to collaborate directly with first responders using drone technology to make a positive impact within their communities,” said Chris Roberts, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Parrot. “We are excited to get the ANAFI USA deployed into real-world response missions to help save lives and property.”

Manufactured in the U.S., ANAFI USA offers the same high-end security, durability and imaging capabilities as Parrot’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) drone designed for the U.S. Army. It’s robust data encryption and privacy features ensure that end users have total control over where and how their data is managed. Roberts expects these features will appeal to public safety agencies seeking enhanced security measures.

Chief Charles Werner (ret.), Director of the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance, agrees. “Our research shows that America’s first responders are seeking drones that are easy to use, offer a robust set of features, and maintain incredibly strong cyber-security protocols – and all at a reasonable price point. The Parrot ANAFI USA appears to check all those boxes. We look forward to testing the aircraft on behalf of the public safety UAS community.”

