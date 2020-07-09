Provides flexible deployment options and in-motion detection

AeroDefense’s Existing AirWarden™ Technology Now Offers Unobtrusive Drone Detection for Mobile Command Vehicles and Marine Vessels

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroDefense, provider of the patented AirWarden™ drone detection system (Pat. US20170148332A1) that detects and locates drones and pilots simultaneously, announced a new mobile deployment option. AirWarden mobile deployments operate independently, as a patrolling group (patent pending), or in conjunction with permanently mounted systems.

Today’s drone threats validate a dire need for airspace security. AirWarden’s mobile drone detection technology equips security teams and law enforcement with actionable intelligence of drone and pilot location for quick, targeted response.

AirWarden’s four-inch, four-ounce antenna easily mounts on an external antenna mast and connects to detection electronics inside a customer-provided ground vehicle or marine vessel for discreet drone detection operations.

AirWarden mobile sensors create a dynamic network in two ways to enhance location accuracy. When a mobile sensor comes within range of a fixed network, it can extend a permanent installation network. Mobile sensors in separate command vehicles or marine vessels can move at patrol speed in a search grid fashion to locate both drones and pilots.

“AeroDefense offers the unique capability of drone detection in motion that does not require legal authorization to operate,” said Linda Ziemba, AeroDefense Founder and CEO. “We already had a solid foundation for the software that received a Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation last year, so adding flexible deployment options allows us to help security teams protect more people.”

Learn more about AeroDefense’s mobile drone detection offering. AeroDefense encourages security services providers, resellers, or integrators who want to provide drone detection to request a demo on this page.

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense provides solutions to detect drones and pilots at stadiums, correctional facilities, critical infrastructure, and other high value targets. AeroDefense’s Drone and Pilot Detection, Location and Alert System, AirWarden™, detects Radio Frequency (RF) drone signals, locates both drone and pilot simultaneously, and alerts appropriate personnel via text, email, or command center console. Based in Holmdel, NJ, USA, AeroDefense is a privately held, woman owned company. AirWarden is the first and only drone detection solution to receive the Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Developmental Testing and Evaluation Designation. To learn more, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.