Skyfire and Textron systems team up to offer more actionable data to public safety agencies and drone first responder programs

ATLANTA,GA., - Skyfire Consulting (Skyfire) (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted

and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, today announced it has teamed up with Textron

Systems — a world leader in geospatial data analysis and image processing software and services

to offer more actionable data to public safety agencies and Drone First Responder (DFR)

programs. Skyfire has been working closely with the Textron Systems team to help take their industryleading software products and shape them for the public safety market.

“As an industry, we’ve done very well getting first responders quality aircraft to fly and getting that data

back to the ground in real-time” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “Teaming up with Textron

Systems takes that to the next level and allows agencies the ability to make sense of all of the data they

collect and use it to help make better decisions in protecting the public.”

Textron Systems’ SeeGEO® software allows first responders to create detailed mapping products from

drone video footage, take accurate measurements, apply AI and machine learning algorithms to their

data and create intelligence products that will allow them to make informed decisions about the

collected data.

“Textron Systems is bringing over 25 years of experience supporting thousands of geospatial customers

across the world as trusted providers of high performance, analytical software,” said Steve Mensh,

Senior Vice President of Electronic Systems. “Guided by Skyfire’s vast experience working in the first

responder community, we’ve worked together as a team to deliver easy to use, workflow-based

solutions.”

Skyfire is an official reseller of SeeGEO software.

About Skyfire:

Skyfire Consulting is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, American-made drone design and manufacturing for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.



About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support founded on the combined expertise in our family of brands that includes Textron Systems, Howe & Howe, Lycoming, and ATAC. We harness the unlimited power of teamwork to solve incredible problems across seven specialized domains: air, land,sea, propulsion, weapon systems, electronic systems and test, training & simulation. From product development and manufacturing to training, operations and support, we integrate and offer ingenious and advanced solutions to support defense, aerospace, and other customer missions. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com

