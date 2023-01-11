Skyfire Partners with AeroVigilance to provide world-class counter-UAS services

ATLANTA, — Skyfire Consulting (Skyfire), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, today announced it has officially partnered with AeroVigilance— A leading counter uncrewed aircraft systems (Counter-UAS) consulting and training company, devoted to helping people and organizations understand the risks posed by uncrewed aircraft, and finding solutions to enhance airspace awareness and security measures. This newly formed partnership brings decades of combined real-world experience in both offensive and defensive drone missions to help proactively defend against threats.

Founded by Casey Flanagan and Tom Adams, AeroVigilance boasts over 30 years of combined experience in law enforcement and technical operations with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They have extensive experience in conducting Counter-UAS operations throughout the United States at high-profile public events and venues such as the Super Bowl, World Series, and Rose Bowl, to name a few. Like Skyfire, AeroVigilance is platform agnostic and able to provide clients, using a diverse selection of equipment and software, the best guidance, and resources available.

“Adding counter-UAS to Skyfire’s already robust suite of offerings is a natural next step, and something that will benefit our clients immediately,” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. “With increased adoption of offensive initiatives like drone first responder programs, partnering with an organization lead by two of the most experienced CUAS experts adds a complete 360-degree approach to security not currently offered in the market.”

This strategic partnership also reconnects Skyfire’s Vice President of Public Safety, Mike Rogers with Flanagan, and Adams, as the trio worked closely together during their careers at the FBI. Skyfire and AeroVigilance will immediately offer clients a full suite of solutions that includes training from industry experts, mentor support, policies, procedures, and customized technology solutions.

“Simply put, this partnership with Skyfire was formed to help defend people, places, and things from threats above,” said Tom Adams, Co-Founder AeroVigilance. “AeroVigilance is currently the only company bringing extensive urban homeland security Counter-UAS experience to the private and public- safety sector, and we’re thrilled to serve the large network Skyfire has built during the past decade.”

AeroVigilance has also recently launched, cUAShub the first online hub for counter-UAS and airspace awareness vendors, products, services, news, jobs, and resources.

To learn more about counter-UAS and offensive and defensive solutions join Skyfire and AeroVigilance for a FREE Live Webinar, Wednesday February, 1st, 2023 at 1:00pm EST.

About Skyfire:

Skyfire Consulting is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, American-made drone design and manufacturing for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.

About AeroVigilance:

AeroVigilance is a US-based Counter-UAS training and consulting company, with real-world operations experience, that is available to assist customers worldwide. AeroVigilance provides a wide variety of personalized services that include Counter- UAS program management and development, training, consulting, and other security-enhancing services.