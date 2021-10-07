TruckVault and Adorama unite, improving public safety drone teams’ efficiency

TruckVault, a leader in vehicle security, and Adorama Business Solutions, a powerhouse in business technology supply, release an e-commerce option for public safety officials to outfit their fleet vehicles with TruckVault’s Drone Responder Line.

Demonstrated at Adorama’s Expo UAV in Las Vegas early in September, the Drone Responder Line offers public safety teams secure and efficient methods of storing and deploying drones from their vehicles.

TruckVault’s comprehensive line of drone command center solutions helps departments incorporate drone technology with their teams through integrated displays, dedicated power sources for command operation, and protection from theft and damage during transit. Adorama’s platform enables buyers to shop online and finance their purchases, options previously unavailable for TruckVault products.

Anders Gidlund, Sales Director at TruckVault, spearheaded the partnership with Adorama. “Adorama shares the same commitment to customer service and quality that our customers expect and make TruckVault products stand out in the market,” said Gidlund. “Now we can combine our expertise in building secure storage systems with Adorama’s expertise in drone systems and electronics. Both companies will be working together to create tailored solutions for customers, supporting these systems in the field, and making the procurement process as streamlined as possible.”

“A working relationship with Truckvault allows us to really help guide [public safety agencies] from one end to the other,” says James Bushey, UAS and Imaging Training Instructor for Adorama Business Solutions. “Literally, start to finish, we can really help them stand up their program from the storage solutions to the drones themselves.”

Adorama published TruckVault’s Drone Responder Line at https://www.adorama.com/brands/TruckVault in August and published this video overview of the Drone Responder Line.

About TruckVault

TruckVault has built secure in-vehicle storage solutions over the last 25 years for sportsmen, law enforcement, and commercial use. Recognized as a leader in firearms safety, TruckVault proudly holds the titles of Safety Product of the Year in 2004 and 2006, and 2008 Cygnus Innovation Award recipient. With locations in Sedro-Woolley, WA and Mount Jackson, VA, TruckVault continues leading its category in secure, in-vehicle storage with innovative designs and customizable components.