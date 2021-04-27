Axon partners with RapidSOS to deliver real time data to 911 telecommunicators & first responders

Strategic partnership will enable public safety agencies to streamline emergency management workflows and situational awareness data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & NEW YORK, — Axon, the global leader in public safety technologies, and RapidSOS announced today a partnership to provide emergency first responders and 911 telecommunicators access to critical emergency incident information from Axon devices being used by law enforcement officers.

Today, telecommunicators are often forced to rely on outdated 911 infrastructure, voice-only communication and manual processes to coordinate emergency responses. Through this partnership, Emergency Communications Centers across the U.S. will be eligible to access the location of officers, real-time alerts resulting from developing situations, and streaming video through Axon Respond devices such as Axon body-worn cameras, Axon Fleet in-car cameras, and Axon Air connected drones.

Additionally, emergency intelligence data from more than 350 million connected devices recognized as RapidSOS Ready will be available to dispatchers and first responders via Axon Respond. This data includes the location of the caller, health and medical information, connected building and alarm data, and more.

“Axon has a long track record of bringing life-saving technology and innovation to public safety,” said RapidSOS CEO and founder Michael Martin. “This collaboration furthers RapidSOS’s mission to support first responders and the communities they serve with an ecosystem that enhances safety, security, and health.”

This partnership will provide dispatchers with access to real-time information, such as the location of the person needing assistance and the responding public safety officer, viewable on a single monitor. The Axon and RapidSOS solution will accelerate the application of Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities by integrating rich data from both Axon and RapidSOS. It will enable public safety agencies to better manage resources and response times, enabling more efficient resolutions of emergencies and better outcomes.

“We are excited about this partnership, as we currently use both RapidSOS and the suite of Axon technology,” said Michelle Potts, Communications Manager at the Chandler Police Department. “These tools will provide our emergency dispatch teams with additional life-saving information, in real time, as well as provide visibility to better assist any type of emergency.”

“We are thrilled to partner with RapidSOS to further unleash the power of our investment in the Axon Respond real-time operations platform to deliver faster, safer and more efficient responses by unifying and delivering rich data to emergency response coordinators and first responders alike,” said Axon Chief Product Officer and EVP of Software, Jeff Kunins. “Many agencies already rely on both Axon and RapidSOS to manage emergency response. By enabling our solutions to work seamlessly together, we empower first responders with a single source for mission critical information as well as the ability to deliver industry-leading tools for agencies to securely and more efficiently manage resources and thereby respond faster than ever.”

The rollout of this integration is expected to begin this year. To learn about the joint solution, please visit www.rapidsos.com/axon.



About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergencies in 2020. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.



About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, more than 246,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at axon.com or call (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

